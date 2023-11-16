Recognized Interpretive Criteria
|
|
Minimum Inhibitory
|
Disk Diffusion
|
Pathogen
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
Staphylococcus spp.
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Haemophilus influenzae and
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Streptococcus pneumoniae
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Moraxella catarrhalis
|
M45 standard is recognized
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100
For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:
Enterobacterales
Streptococcus spp. β-Hemolytic Group
Streptococcus spp. Viridans Group
Neisseria gonorrhoeae