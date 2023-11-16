Recognized Interpretive Criteria

 

Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)

Pathogen

S

I

R

S

I

R

Staphylococcus spp.

M100 standard is recognized

Haemophilus influenzae and
Haemophilus
parainfluenzae

M100 standard is recognized

Streptococcus pneumoniae

M100 standard is recognized

Moraxella catarrhalis

M45 standard is recognized

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Enterobacterales

Streptococcus spp. β-Hemolytic Group

Streptococcus spp. Viridans Group

Neisseria gonorrhoeae

 