Current Water Technologies To Present At The Hydrogen Business Council’s “Sustainability And Environment 2023 Hybrid Conference” In Toronto, Ontario, On Friday, November 17, 2023

GUELPH, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:WATR) (“CWTI” or “the Company” or “the Corporation”) is pleased to announce that, Mr. Markus Ingelsson, MSc., Manager, Engineering and Technical Services, has been invited to speak at Hydrogen Business Council’s “Sustainability and Environment 2023 Hybrid Conference” (HBC).



This event will be CWTI’s first opportunity to introduce its “Ammonia in Waste Water to Green Hydrogen” vision to a Canadian audience. Existing wastewater treatment infrastructure is used to convert the problem nitrogen compound ammonium into environmentally friendly nitrogen gas and valuable hydrogen gas.

Simultaneously other valuable byproducts are generated to significantly lower the operating cost of the facilities. CWTI envisages a paradigm correction wherein previously costly waste water treatment plants become high efficiency, environmentally friendly facilities capable of supporting a national network of green hydrogen fueling stations.

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated operates as a division of the Company and continues to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dr. Gene S. Shelp, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President and CEO

Tel: (519) 836-6155

Fax: (519) 836-5683

E-mail: gshelp@currentwatertechnologies.com

Web Site: www.currentwatertechnologies.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause Current Water Technologies Inc. results to differ materially from expectations. These include risks relating to market fluctuations, property performance and other risks. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Certain statements contained in this press release and in certain documents incorporated by reference into this press release constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and "confident" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Current Water believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference into, this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Current Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.