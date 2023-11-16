Wreaths Across America Announces the Mobile Education Exhibit 2024 National Tour Schedule

This unique museum on wheels could be coming to your hometown to help honor local veterans and teach the community!

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) is overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from communities throughout the country for its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE). The MEE is a rolling interactive museum that shares the organization's mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom. Today, WAA announces the MEE schedule for 2024.

Next year’s national tour will begin in North Carolina in January, then head to South Carolina in February, followed by stops in Georgia, Kentucky and Florida in March and April. The MEE will then head to Tennessee and Ohio in May, followed by Arkansas in June, and Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, and Illinois for the rest of the summer. The exhibit will then visit the Delmarva peninsula in September and October. From there, it will make its way up through New England for the next month before heading home to Maine to join Wreaths Across America’s “Escort to Arlington” ahead of Wreaths Across America Day 2024.

To learn more about the Mobile Education Exhibit or submit a request for it to come to your community in 2024, click here.

When the MEE pulls into your area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour, and speak with WAA Ambassadors and volunteers. The public tours for the MEE are free and open to everyone, including media members, dignitaries, veterans, and other interested groups. You are urged to come, ask questions, share stories, and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring communities together and teach about the organization’s mission,” said Trish Gardner, Manager, Mobile Education Exhibit, Wreaths Across America. “The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes and serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam veterans.”

Most importantly, the MEE and WAA Ambassadors transporting the mobile museum and sharing the mission are proud to have officially welcomed home over 3,300 Vietnam veterans since it first hit the road in 2019 as part of the organization’s partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.

In January of 2023, the MEE left Maine and began its national tour in California and will be finishing this year’s route as a member of the annual “Escort to Arlington,” kicking off on Dec. 9. The weeklong escort – known to some as the world’s longest veterans’ parade – will make stops at schools and memorials down the East Coast carrying Gold Star and Blue Star families, veterans, and patriots sharing the mission and bringing communities together, culminating at Arlington National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 16, 2023.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

