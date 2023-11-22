Submit Release
United States Department of Energy and Nebula Space Enterprise Announce 5 Year Collaboration

Speakers at Quantum Space Collaboration Press Event standing in front of the blue United States of America, House of Representatives background with Matt Cartwright's name. . From left to right: Dr. Max Perez of Infleqtion, Michael Bloxton, Co-Founder of

Speakers at Quantum Space Collaboration Press Event. From left to right: Dr. Max Perez, Michael Bloxton, Peter Stridh, Rima Kasia Oueid, Garland Garris and Spencer Olson

The Quantum and Space Collaboration aims to accelerate quantum technology development in support of national defense.

WILKES-BARRE, PA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilkes-Barre, PA – Nebula Space Enterprise, a United States based commercial space technology company, was joined by the United States Department of Defense (DOD), the United States Department of Energy (DOE), and United States Representative Matt Cartwright (PA-08), to announce a five year collaboration around Quantum and Space. The Quantum and Space Collaboration aims to accelerate quantum technology development in support of national defense for the DOE, DOD, and NASA as well as pave the way for commercial expansion in the space industry. Nebula will collaborate with international space-tech companies, Infleqtion, Accenture Federal Services, Nebula Cybersecurity, and Fabrx.

“Nebula’s mission is to help build humanity’s bridge to space. Nebula Enterprise’s technology is critical in achieving that, and preserving freedom and supporting our nation’s defense program,” stated Michael Bloxton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nebula Space Enterprise, Inc.

“Nebula’s infrastructure and technology will support the Warfighter in critical moments,” adds Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Peter Stridh. “Looking ahead, quantum technology offers also an opportunity to accelerate development in the commercial space industry.” This includes intersections in smart cities, energy, transportation, and agriculture.

Quantum technology applies the principles of quantum physics to technological systems. Quantum computing applies these principles to computation. The result is drastically increased processing speed that delivers rapid results and intelligence.

As Nebula expands its operations, it is seeking ready and able communities looking for growth opportunities. Congressman Cartwright, who is a Ranking Member on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science, believes Northeastern Pennsylvania is prime to support the nation’s quantum supply chain:

“Our region holds the potential to lead the nation’s space economy because of cooperative efforts such as this one between federal agencies, private industry, higher learning institutions, economic development intermediaries and government officials,” Cartwright said. He echoed Bloxton’s sentiments in the context of the space industry citing China’s $15 billion dollar investment in quantum technology development. He acknowledged Representatives for Senator Bob Casey and Senator Bob Shapiero were in attendance as well as Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George Brown.

“This is a first of its kind collaboration for the quantum development demonstration initiative in space. We stand on the brink of a new economic era. One that spans into space propelled by current and soon-to-be realized quantum technology,” stated Rima Kasia Oueid, Senior Executive of Commercialization at the United States Department of Energy.

“It’s imperative that our nation’s defense is the best in the world, because it ensures people have access to the way of life we now know and enjoy,” says Bloxton. “Beyond defense, the commercial opportunities are limitless. It’s just the beginning.”

