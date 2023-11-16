Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

The modulating role of natural variability in the biological response to ocean acidification

The modulating role of natural variability in the biological response to ocean acidification

Published 16 November 2023 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: abundance, biological response, calcification, echinoderms, growth, laboratory, morphology, mortality, North Atlantic, otherprocess, reproduction

Ocean acidification (OA) is the consequence of the uptake of excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Along the coastal zone, ocean acidification is influenced by other processes such as biology and currents, leading to high levels of natural variability in pH. While the impact of pH on marine organisms is better resolved, the modulating role of this natural variability is poorly understood. This master’s thesis aimed at evaluating diel pH fluctuations using the larval stages of the brittle star Amphiura filiformis. Results revealed the importance of acknowledging pH variations with individuals exhibiting higher fitness. Diel analyses also underscored the existence of an intrinsic circadian cycle where larvae would grow more during the daytime than nighttime, possibly explained by better conditions encountered during the day. In addition, we demonstrated a carryover effect that could also be associated with a stage sensitivity. We suggest that future studies should integrate natural variations and delve into the different species’ adaptations as they have an important role in the biological responses to upcoming OA.

De Neyer L., 2023. The modulating role of natural variability in the biological response to ocean acidification. MSc thesis, Université catholique de Louvain. 41 p. Thesis.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

The modulating role of natural variability in the biological response to ocean acidification

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more