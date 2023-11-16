AI as an agent of innovation – Soo Young Choi

Imagining a future with AI

“My research interests focus on technology and innovation management, especially on human-AI interactions in innovation settings. In particular, my doctoral thesis aimed to clarify the role of AI technology as an innovation agent and explore what the future holds for humans with AI.

“During my PhD, it was interesting to understand different perspectives of AI from different communities, this revealed a number of interesting findings.

“Firstly, that AI can eventually become a team member and this can impact team dynamics and innovation processes in organisations. My empirical observations showed how people change their actions through continuous interactions with the technology.

“Secondly, my study reveals how people imagine about their future with AI, predicting that human capabilities and their social interactions will evolve with AI. This emphasises the importance of understanding people’s imaginations when studying the future. This can eventually become a source of organisational knowledge because imagination can orient future actions and strategies.

With the support of RADMA I have been able to present my work at various conferences including Academy of Management Annual Meeting (2020, 2023), EGOS Colloquium (2022, 2023) and R&D Management (2022).

If someone wanted to learn more about this subject what would you recommend they read?

