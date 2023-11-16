Autonomix Medical, Inc. Announces Appointment of Christopher C. Capelli, M.D. to Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (“Autonomix” or the “Company”) a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced the appointment of Christopher C. Capelli, M.D. to its Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Capelli to our board of directors. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise, amassed over a noteworthy career. We believe Dr. Capelli will undoubtably be a valuable part of the team as we continue to advance the Company and our novel approach to how diseases involving the peripheral nervous system are diagnosed and treated,” commented Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix.

“This is an exciting time for Autonomix. The team is building momentum and strengthening its position among multiple audiences. I believe the Autonomix technology has promising potential to address a wide array of indications and play a significant role in revolutionizing pain management. I look forward to working closely with the team and progressing toward clinical studies and unlocking the full potential of this much-needed technology,” added Dr. Capelli.

Dr. Capelli currently serves as the Scientific Officer & Medical Device Advisor-Soliton for Allergan Aesthetics R&D Surgical Devices at AbbVie. Prior to being acquired by AbbVie in December 2021, he was the Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Science Officer and Co-founder for Soliton, Inc., a medical device company that was commercializing RESONIC™ for the dermatologic esthetics marketplace based on its Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) technology. Dr. Capelli was the lead inventor of the RAP technology.

From March 2005 through August 2014, Dr. Capelli served as the vice president in the office of Technology Based Ventures at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center (UTMDACC). From March 2001 through February 2005, Dr. Capelli served the director of the Office of Technology Management at the University of Pittsburgh (UPitt). In both these positions, Dr. Capelli played a leading role in enabling the commercialization of products and services originating from both UTMDACC and UPitt. This included acting as the principal executive in the initiation, formation, and negotiation of institutional collaborations with industry partners for the development of healthcare business ventures based on new technologies. From 1987 through 1998, Dr. Capelli served the president and was the founder of BioInterface Technologies, Inc. This company developed new silver-based antimicrobial technologies for use in wound care medical products sold by Coloplast A/S in Europe.

A graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Capelli earned his MD from the University of Wisconsin Medical School and maintains a medical license in the State of Wisconsin. As a result of his scientific work since graduating from MIT, Dr. Capelli holds over 100 issued patents and patent applications worldwide. These patents served as the basis for the creation of 5 companies. As a businessman, Dr. Capelli has been directly involved in the start-up of numerous venture-capital backed biomedical company ventures.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain and pancreatitis pain, conditions that can cause debilitating pain and need an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

