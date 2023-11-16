US Digestive Health Expands Surgical Services with New Provider and Practice Location in York, PA

YORK, Pa., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology (GI) practices in the United States, today announced its expansion into York, Pennsylvania, with the addition of Dr. Chris Evans, DO, to its leading team of healthcare providers.

Dr. Evans is highly skilled surgeon and will continue to offer his General Surgical services and procedures while advancing his endoscopic practice with the launch of the new USDH location in York. USDH physician Rajesh Panchwagh, DO, FACG, will also serve the new office location. Both physicians have extensive experience providing GI care to patients in both York and the broader Pennsylvania region.

"Our mission is and always has been to expand access to high-quality GI care," said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health. "I look forward to broadening our healthcare offerings to meet the comprehensive needs of our patients, especially those in underserved areas such as York."

The USDH team consists of over 250 providers who treat the entire spectrum of digestive health conditions. The practice has continued its rapid expansion of services throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware, making it one of the nation's leading and most trusted providers of digestive health care.

"I'm excited to join the US Digestive Health team at our newest location in York," said Dr. Evans. "I'm dedicated to the York community and to advancing access to gastrointestinal healthcare. USDH, Dr. Panchwagh and I will be able to provide comprehensive and innovative healthcare solutions, ensuring the highest standards of digestive health for our patients."

Address of Office:

1600 6th Avenue, Suite 110

York, PA 17403

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM).

USDH and USDHM were formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP ("Amulet"), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 37 locations, 23 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers, and more than 1,100 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Media Contact:

Lauren Stralo

PR Supervisor

lstralo@levlane.com

www.levlane.com