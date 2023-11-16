TBI Agents Investigating Polk County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Shari Tayloe, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in Polk County.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 5:00 ET at a home in the 300 block of CC Camp Road in Copperhill. Deputy U.S. Marshals, a U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer, 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force Agents, and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve a Probation Violation warrant on Matthew Alexander Rich (DOB 9-4-83). After the Marshals announced their presence, Rich came to the front door and fired upon the group of law enforcement officers, resulting in three officers returning fire, striking and killing Rich. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s Involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.