Mitratech Awarded 3rd Consecutive “Overall LegalTech Company of the Year” Recognition by LegalTech Breakthrough

Back-to-back awards highlight Mitratech’s continued leadership and momentum in global software development and forward-thinking technology innovation.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global technology leader in enterprise legal, risk, and HR software solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been named the 2023 LegalTech Breakthrough “Overall LegalTech Company of the Year” recipient, marking its third consecutive year earning the title.



The LegalTech Awards Program aims to recognize top-performing companies, products, and services in the legal technology sector by conducting the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation. This year’s competition featured more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to build off of last year’s momentum and accept the title of ‘Overall LegalTech Company’ for the third year in a row,” said Mike Williams, CEO at Mitratech. “This continued recognition by LegalTech Breakthrough reflects the trust and partnership we’ve built with our customers, the dedication of our internal teams to continue innovating, and the longevity we’ve established within the Mitratech ecosystem. We’re here for the long run — and we have big things planned for 2024.”

“Mitratech's solutions and services continually drive automation, efficiency, and improved collaboration across corporate legal, risk and compliance, and human resources. Due to strategic acquisitions and their continued growth, we’re pleased to name them ‘Overall LegalTech Company of the Year,’” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. “Economic realities are pushing legal teams to hit business targets amid tightening budgets and staffing challenges. By providing services and solutions, such as AI-driven product feature enhancements, Mitratech is delivering a superior customer experience for their corporate legal and claims clients.”

This award closely follows several significant industry acknowledgments for Mitratech in 2023, including being named a leader in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Enterprise Legal Management Software, consecutive recognition as a Top Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Technology Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix, and the title of “Best Comprehensive Solution” and “Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution” from the HR Tech Awards.

Other noteworthy updates for the company include partner and roadmap announcements like the unveiling of PlatoBI , Mitratech’s holistic analytics platform in partnership with Snowflake and AWS, at the company’s Annual User Conference ; a strategic partnership and technology integration with contract lifecycle management (CLM) leader, Agiloft; the release of TeamConnect 7.0 with its latest machine learning bill review component, InvoiceIQ; continuous AI-driven enhancements (like the new Attachment Analysis in Alyne); and more.

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 10,000 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more.

