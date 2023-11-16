Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market Revenue is expected to Reach US$ 2,780.3 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing global demand for bone health and well-being products, fueled by an aging population. Rising interest in plant-based vitamin D alternatives drives innovation in response to vegetarian and vegan preferences.

NEWARK, Del , Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report, vitamin D ingredient market is expected to generate US$ 1560 million by 2023. Estimates indicate the market is predicted to reach US$ 2,780.3 million between 2023 and 2033, representing a CAGR of 5.9%. Increasing consumer demand for health and wellness prompts cereal manufacturers to improve nutrition content. With pharmaceutical companies increasing their efforts to promote vitamin D products, the global market for vitamin D ingredients is expected to grow shortly.



In recent years, vitamin D has been popularized as an immune-boosting supplement for protection against COVID-19. According to a November study in Nature's Scientific Reports, researchers found that taking vitamin D3 or D2 supplements reduced infection risk by 20% to 28% and death risk by 33% and 25%, respectively.

A report by the United States Bone and Joint Health Initiative states that one in two Americans suffer from musculoskeletal disorders each year, which results in an estimated USD 213 billion in lost income due to treatment costs and lost work time. Approximately 126.6 million American adults (one in two) suffer from musculoskeletal conditions, the same percentage as those living with chronic lung and heart diseases.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Vitamin D Ingredients are expected to increase by 6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

By 2032, Vitamin D Ingredients are expected to be worth US$ 2686.3 million.

With 14.1% of the market share in 2022, the United States dominated the Vitamin D Ingredients market.

China's growth over the past few years has been strong, contributing to a CAGR of 4.4% in 2022.

Estimates indicate that the Japanese market accounted for 7% of the global market in 2022.

The German market for Vitamin D Ingredients accounted for 3.4% of the global market share in 2022.

The United Kingdom is represented 4.8% of Vitamin D Ingredients sales by 2022.

According to the market report, Vitamin D Ingredients accounted for 2.4% of the market between 2018 and 2022.

“The increasing prevalence of chronic health conditions in pregnant women and the deficiency of vitamin D in pregnant women are expected to fuel the market for vitamin D ingredients in the market. As awareness of fortified beverages increases and chewable gummies become more popular, demand for vitamin D ingredients is expected to increase,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Vitamin D Ingredients businesses are expanding through partnerships and collaborations. Research and development, new product development, geographic expansion, and partnerships are key strategies that vitamin D Ingredients market players use to increase their customer base.

In May 2023, Koios, a leading producer of better-for-you beverages, launched a new, innovative line of gummies. Gummy products infused with essential vitamins are made with clean, natural ingredients, aligning with the Company's commitment to promoting health and wellness. Efforts have been made to meet this new product's high quality and taste standards.

In March 2023, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited will introduce a series of nutraceutical gummies for health and wellness. In addition to the above products, there is also a line of multivitamins and immunity treatments for adults, in addition to kids multivitamins and sleep support, immunity therapies, hair care (Biotin), vitamin D, UTI gummies, gut health, and many others.

Know More about What the Vitamin D Ingredients Market Report Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global vitamin D ingredients market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the Vitamin D Ingredients market, the market is segmented based on product type, source, application, and industry type across six major regions.

About Food & Beverage at Future Market Insights

The food & beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Companies Profiles

Koninkljike DSM N.V

Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co Ltd

BASF Se

Fermenta Biotech Ltd

PHW Group

Synthesia

Bio-Tech Pharmacal

McKinley Resources Inc

Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Stabicoat Vitamins

Market Segmentation of Vitamin D Ingredients

By Product Type:

Vitamin D2

Vitamin D3

By Source:

Eggs

Milk

Fish

Fruits, Plant, and Vegetables

Animals

Others (Fungi, Microalgae, Yeast, Plants, etc.)

By Application:

Beverages

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Food & Animal Feed

Others

By Form:

Resin

Powder

Liquid



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Have a Look at Related Reports of Food and Beverage Domain:

The global vitamin C ingredients market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4,657.5 million by 2033, growing at a 5.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The global Vitamin Supplement Market demand is expected to be worth US$ 57.63 billion in 2023 and US$ 133.94 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, the global market is expected to increase at an 8.8% CAGR.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the vitamin gummies market share will be worth US$ 3810 million in 2022. The market is estimated to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$ 7352.3 million by 2033.

The global vitamin premix market trend is predicted to be worth US$ 1.19 billion in 2022, with sales rising at a 7.9% CAGR during the assessment period. As

During the forecast period, the Vegan Vitamins and Supplements market growth is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10%. Forecasts indicate that the market will be worth US$ 12,629.6 million by 2033, up from US$ 6986.1 million in 2023.

