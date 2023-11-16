PICKLEBALL WORLD #1 ANNA LEIGH WATERS DEBUTS SIGNATURE PADDLETEK BANTAM ALW-C LINE

NILES, MI, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NILES, Michigan, November 16, 2023 – Rip it. Spin it. Win it. World Number One professional pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters has teamed with her U.S. paddle manufacturing partner, Paddletek, to design and debut two new signature Paddletek Bantam ALW-C paddles for performance minded players.

PT-700 unidirectional RAW carbon fiber is combined with Paddletek’s legendary Bantam core to give serious players power, control and spin capacity in these new signature paddles. The Bantam ALW-C 12.7mm and Bantam ALW-C 14.3mm models were designed in consultation with Anna Leigh to put even more versatility of power and spin in her Paddletek bag.

“It has been a thrill to watch Anna Leigh chart new territory to become the face and future of our growing sport, and we are so honored to collaborate with her to launch her Bantam ALW-C signature paddle line,” said Curtis Smith, CEO, Paddletek, LLC. “This American made paddle gives her more flexibility and options on the court, and for performance minded players everywhere it can mean an edge to take their games to the next level.”

Anna Leigh won a Triple Crown (Singles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles) this past weekend with her Bantam ALW-C 12.7mm paddle at the U.S. Nationals in Dallas for her 20th Career Triple Crown. The 16-year-old phenom was first introduced to Paddletek in 2017 when she was 10 and already a budding talent. Since that time, she and Paddletek have collaborated on paddle design and technology to deliver a high-level performance product to the pickleball marketplace, helping players of any age or skill level improve their game.

“I am excited to debut my Paddletek signature paddle line and to take my new paddle onto the court,” said Anna Leigh Waters. “During the development process, I tested several paddles to determine the precise one which incorporates Paddletek’s newest technology to take my game to the next level. With these two new models, you can go for slightly more power with the Bantam 12.7mm or slightly more forgiveness with the Bantam 14.3mm. The entire Paddletek team did an amazing job in creating this new ALW line.”

About Paddletek

Paddletek began as a small family business inspired by a love of the sport and a vision for improving paddle technology. Paddletek has been changing the game since 2010, when they first introduced their advanced honeycomb core. While the brand has grown into one of the leading names in pickleball, the company’s mission remains the same: helping players reach the next level of play.



About Anna Leigh Waters

Anna Leigh Waters is a pickleball phenom. At just 11 years old, Anna Leigh turned pro in pickleball. Now, at just 16 years old, she is the World #1 in women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Anna Leigh is coached by her mother, Leigh, and has dominated the professional tour in 2023 where she has only lost three matches all year. Away from the court, Anna Leigh enjoys cooking and fashion while she works to complete her high school education.

Media Contact: Paddletek

Morgan Handy

Sales and Marketing Manager

morgan@paddletek.com

www.paddletek.com

Media Contact: Anna Leigh Waters

Kelly Wolf

Vice President, Octagon

kelly.wolf@octagon.com

www.octagon.com