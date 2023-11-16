HHS Establishes Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Long COVID

Committee will help advise on research and innovation in the whole-of-government response to the longer-term impacts of COVID-19, Inviting nominations.

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announces the establishment of the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Long COVID and invites nominations for the Committee. This Committee is called for in the National Research Action Plan on Long COVID, published in April of 2022 to make recommendations on research and innovation in the whole-of-government response to the longer-term impacts of COVID-19. This Committee will bring perspectives from outside the government to help inform action on Long COVID and associated conditions, with a focus on health equity.

“The public should play a central role in the development of effective policies,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “By establishing the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Long COVID, we are ensuring people with the most experience, and the best ideas, have an opportunity to inform the next steps in this important work.”

To the extent possible, composition of the Committee will reflect the experience of an inclusive and diverse cross-section of persons with Long COVID and multidisciplinary expertise of those supporting and caring for those affected as well as specific clinical, medical, public health, behavioral health, human services, employment, data science, and research expertise. The membership of the Committee will reflect diverse individuals or organizations including underserved populations, with a focus on health equity.

“People with lived experience must be looked at as partners in the work to address Long COVID,” said Adm. Rachel L. Levine, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health, Department of Health and Human Services. “Through collaboration with federal partners, researchers, clinicians, and patient advocacy organizations, and the business sector we continue to make progress towards American’s most urgent calls to action.”

Numerous entities across the U.S. Government fund and conduct research and use external advisory bodies. This Federal Advisory Committee builds on and does not replace or supersede the ongoing work of these advisory bodies. For the full description of the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Long COVID and to learn more about how to be considered for participation, visit https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-24586