45Drives Wins Provincial Spotlight Award from Digital Nova Scotia

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - 45Drives , a trailblazing company providing big, strong, fast, data storage under its proprietary New Enterprise model, has been awarded the Provincial Spotlight Award by Digital Nova Scotia. The award recognizes companies or organizations located outside of the Halifax Regional Municipality that have seen positive growth in areas such as export, recruitment, and community engagement, and have helped put a spotlight on Nova Scotia’s tech community.



The selection process for the award involved a nomination period followed by a rigorous evaluation by the award selection committee consisting of past award recipients, Nova Scotia tech sector leaders, and individuals who are able to speak directly to the award criteria. The Provincial Spotlight Award is a testament to 45Drives’ commitment to innovation, excellence, and growth. The company has been instrumental in reshaping and positively impacting Nova Scotia’s digital landscape.

Kim Thistle, Director of Human Resources at 45Drives, said, “We are thrilled that our success is being recognized through this award. We’ve been working hard for over a decade to build the world’s leading open enterprise data storage company. Major technology successes are usually associated with places like Silicon Valley, but we are proud to do it right here in Nova Scotia. Truth be known, our location is actually one of the secrets to our success as it allows us to build a team with truly exceptional talent and dedication.”

45Drives’ founder and president, Doug Milburn, added, “I couldn’t be prouder of this team and what we’ve been able to accomplish right here in beautiful Nova Scotia. For my part, I won’t rest until the world knows what I’ve always known- we’re a hub for innovation and progress, and we’ve got some of the best people you’ll find anywhere to help us continue to elevate in our execution.”

Digital Nova Scotia is a leading industry association for Nova Scotia’s tech sector. The Tech Forward Awards, presented by RBC, are an annual event that recognizes trailblazers, visionaries, and advocates for diversity and inclusion within the industry.

For more information, please visit Digital Nova Scotia's website

About 45Drives

45Drives is a leading provider of enterprise-grade data storage solutions, known for its unwavering commitment to open-source software and open-platform hardware. With a mission rooted in empowering customers and fostering innovation, 45Drives consistently redefines industry standards in the world of data storage.

