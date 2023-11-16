Treez Announces New Advanced Tools - Automated and Customized Data, TreezPay 2.0, and Treez Headless E-commerce - to Help Cannabis Retailers Become Profitable

Treez Will Showcase New Features at the 2023 MJBiz Conference in Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treez , the leading enterprise commerce technology platform that helps retailers accelerate revenue growth, drive better operational efficiency, and increase profits, today announced groundbreaking feature releases to its already robust suite of services, including advanced functionalities within its Retail Analytics data platform, the introduction of TreezPay 2.0 and Treez Headless eCommerce.



"At Treez, our number one goal is to help our retail customers become profitable with advanced tools and insights that reduce labor, lower operational cost and drive revenue growth. We’ve consistently heard from our customers that they need enhanced data capabilities to make better business decisions, faster access to diverse, stable digital payment solutions to grow average order value and a more streamlined online storefront to increase eCommerce sales and provide a best-in-class consumer experience. With today’s announcement and upcoming showcase at MJBizCon, we’re excited to bring these innovative solutions to retailers and will not be stopping there,” said Joey Sterling, VP of Product of Treez.

Automate and Customize Data to Optimize Business Performance and Efficiency

Treez's Retail Analytics platform, introduced a year ago, has become the cornerstone for maximizing the potential of cannabis retail businesses by making data easily accessible, digestible, and actionable. Today, Treez unveils transformative enhancements to the analytics platform including the ability to create custom dashboards providing retailers with personalized data views like profitability reporting, customer data parsing, and visualized budtender adherence to discounting and upselling initiatives. Additionally, Treez will directly automate seamless data integrations with third-party business intelligence or enterprise resource planning solutions, empowering larger operators to connect their retail data from Retail Analytics to their other business systems for a comprehensive view of business performance and adjustments—all within one interface.

Faster Access to Stable and Redundant Digital Payment Solutions that Grow Revenue

TreezPay 2.0 is a comprehensive upgrade to the leading integrated digital cashless payment platform that consistently boosts retailers' average monthly revenue by over 25%. With the TreezPay One Application customers can expedite approvals for cashless payment applications, streamlining the expansion of payment options. With the TreezPay Portal, customers can streamline reconciliation of payment reports, and enable flexible management of payment options for all of their locations within their existing Treez POS account. The enhanced TreezPay Gateway, supported by improved backend software, offers payment processors easy integration with an expansive retail distribution network, enhancing visibility and partnerships in the industry.

Customize the Consumer Online Shopping Experience and Increase eCommerce Sales

Treez Headless eCommerce is an enhanced API-driven solution specifically designed to enable third-party developers to create custom, high-performing, and scalable online storefronts for retailers. With the versatility and power of the Treez Headless eCommerce solution, retailers can build a unique and engaging online shopping interface using their preferred framework, liberating retailers from the constraints of iFrames and third-party marketplaces. With complete SEO control, retailers can optimize their dispensary's website for organic traffic, implementing SEO best practices, customizable metadata, and optimized content. Moreover, Treez Headless eCommerce streamlines the dispensary's online infrastructure by providing a single, integrated platform, eliminating the need for multiple eCommerce providers and reducing complexity and overhead costs.

About Treez

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform providing point of sale software, retail analytics, cashless payments and integrated partner solutions to the highest volume retail operators in the biggest state markets in the cannabis industry. Treez's innovative technology and insights help retailers accelerate revenue growth, drive better operational efficiency and increase profits.

The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions across eCommerce, delivery, customer relationship management, marketing and loyalty, accounting, ERP and more. Layered on top is a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

For more information, visit https://www.treez.io/