Getty Images: 2023 Year In Review

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today unveiled its 2023 Year in Review , a visual reflection of 2023’s most powerful and impactful stories and themes across News, Sports, Entertainment, Archive and Creative through both imagery and videos.

As world events unfolded, Getty Images’ award‑winning photographers, videographers and editors documented moving stories from thousands of events happening around the globe. From conflicts and devastating climate disasters to record-breaking crowds and audiences in stadiums and theaters worldwide and industry voices championing equity and fair representation—all have left an indelible mark on the world’s morale and will forever shape the future moving forward.

While in the creative space, Getty Images’ global content creators embraced authenticity and innovation, producing genuine human connection, as well as the blending of creativity and technology through responsible AI image generation . Through ongoing VisualGPS research and proprietary data , Getty Images supported the creation and distribution of stunning creative imagery and video from the around the world, helping customers ideate and execute from start to finish seamlessly with new tools and data-backed insights and overall elevate their visual storytelling.

“Over the last 28 years, Getty Images photographers and videographers have developed the specialist expertise to document events that no one was prepared for—to cover firsthand the sobering consequences of war and far-reaching impacts of climate change, as well as capture iconic events like the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla and the Women’s World Cup,” said Getty Images Senior Vice President of Editorial, Ken Mainardis. “Our 2023 Year In Review is a testament to the incredible breadth, depth and outstanding craft of our editorial visuals and the global contributors and partners who bring them to life for the world to see. We are committed to helping our customers communicate effectively with content they can trust in the dynamic visual world we live in.”

“2023 has been a year of transformation and truth as it relates to the evolving creative landscape, especially with the introduction of AI and AI image generation. While technology continues to have an impact on shaping visual trends and the ways we visualize the world around us, authenticity and human creativity remain irreplaceable to visual storytelling and our customers,” said Getty Images Senior Vice President of Creative, Rebecca Swift. “According to our VisualGPS research, 75% of people globally are excited about AI and 82% are excited about the possibility that generative AI could help them be more productive. As we move into 2024, it's important for brands and businesses to consider how they choose to authentically represent this new evolution of technology as well as consider how they embrace responsible AI generation tools to support content ideation and storytelling more broadly.”

To view Getty Images 2023 Year in Review and access the Top 100 image and video curations across News, Sports, Entertainment, Archive and Creative, visit our site here: https://www.gettyimages.com/year-in-review/2023

