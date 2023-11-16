Anteriad Accelerates Global Expansion, Expands Groundbreaking AI-Powered Marketing Solution

Anteriad Captures B2B Marketer Investment Across North America, EMEA and APAC

Rye Brook, New York, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2B marketing solution provider Anteriad today announced a series of milestones, including a number of industry awards, customer growth and satisfaction, and product developments.

Anteriad has welcomed a number of new customers globally in the past quarter. New client wins include Intuit Technologies, Siemens, Advantive, Cleardata, and Crowdstrike EMEA, as well as agencies WTWH and Bond Brand. Investing in markets around the world, including adding Singapore and Australia-based teams, Anteriad has also welcomed several new APAC customers including Kinaxis Singapore, CyberArk Software, Aussie Broadband and Standards Australia, and have added APAC engagements with tech leaders Salesforce and Dell. Additionally, Anteriad took to the stage at the B2B Marketing Leaders Forum in Melbourne, Australia, leading an engaging panel with local B2B marketers from IBM and Palo Alto Networks.

Anteriad has seen increased demand for its innovations in intent and demand generation, specifically the BNZSA inTNT offering, which gives B2B marketers AI-plus-human-validated intent captured in multiple European languages to enable them to get in front of more buyers more effectively. As a decades-long innovator in AI for B2B marketing, the new inTNT solution is Anteriad’s most recent AI-driven innovation delivering scale, automation and insight for customers.

Since the acquisition of BNZSA in April, many new and current customers of both brands have extended their relationship to increase the marketing KPIs the company is partnering with them to deliver. OpenText, for example, is using BNZSA’s Sales-as-a-Service model where the team validates opportunities to further qualify and set up a “warm handover” call with the customer’s sales team, getting more highly-qualified sales conversations going faster.

In the realm of data-driven B2B marketing, Anteriad maintains its track record this year with consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000 list, back-to-back Sammy awards, and a 2023 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing. In addition, Neutronian has ranked Anteriad in the top 1% for Data Privacy Scores three quarters in a row, placing 5th overall in their Q3 2023 report. The company's dedication to customer success is reflected in its Net Promoter Score of 77 for Content Syndication, underscoring high levels of satisfaction and trust among customers.

“Our journey at Anteriad is marked by our pursuit of innovation and customer-centric solutions. The expansion of our global operations and the launch of our AI-powered inTNT solution are just the latest in our efforts to drive the future of B2B marketing,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO of Anteriad. “With over two decades of expertise, we continue to lead the marketing evolution, providing our clients with the most advanced, data-driven marketing and analytics available to help them get in front of their next customer."

Anteriad puts B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. Companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo have benefited from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, tele-based conversion services, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform tracks more than 500 billion buyer-related signals each month. BNZSA, our international division, delivers GDPR-compliant data and qualified prospects directly to sales teams with BDRs that offer local expertise in 26 languages. Start creating your future today – get to know us at https://anteriad.com/.

