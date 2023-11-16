Dragon Gate Investment Partners Wins the Venture Capital Award at the 2023 Go Global Awards
New York, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon Gate Investment Partners was announced as the winner of the Venture Capital Award by the International Trade Council on November 9th, 2023, at the Go Global Awards Ceremony hosted in Providence, Rhode Island.
The Go Global Awards program is an annual conference that showcases and celebrates companies and government leaders driving the economy forward through innovations, technologies, and strategies. The 2023 Go Global Awards were hosted by the International Trade Council and Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, attracting around 50 agencies and 400 companies from 38 countries.
The Go Global Awards are distinguished for upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency during the judging process. The panel of judges comprises industry experts, government officials, and past winners, all of whom bring diverse perspectives and experiences to the evaluation process. The judging criteria for businesses entering the 2023 awards span key areas such as market opportunity, innovation, reach, leadership, strategic partnerships, customer satisfaction, growth, sustainability, and overall impact, reflecting a comprehensive assessment that values and acknowledges businesses' multifaceted contributions on a global scale.
Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc., a company invested in by Dragon Gate Investment Partners, received the Telecommunications Award at the Go Global Awards Ceremony. Interstellar Communication Holdings focuses on providing an affordable personal satellite service named icMercury for stargazers, utilizing PocketQube satellite technology and a customized user platform. With this service, users can access their personal satellite and unlock the potential of the universe.
“It’s a great honor to be back on the esteemed stage of the Go Global Awards, showcasing the icMercury project alongside our partners from Finland and Türkiye. Our initial connection at last year’s Go Global Awards in Talin has flourished, and I extend sincere appreciation to the International Trade Council for providing this excellent platform that nurtures collaboration and innovation," said Lijie Zhu, Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners. "In the ever-advancing space industry, we aspire to make knowledge about the universe accessible to everyone through icMercury services, transcending beyond the stars to provide enduring value. I warmly invite you to join us on this remarkable journey.”
About International Trade Council
The International Trade Council (‘ITC’) is an internationally-renowned, non-profit organization, apex chamber of commerce, providing services to government trade agencies, chambers of commerce, export councils, business associations, and corporations.
The ITC provides support for organizations across a range of sectors and sizes through market research, mediation, new market opening services, peer-to-peer mentoring programs, ongoing education programs, trade missions and the Council’s trade and innovation forums.
The International Trade Council also works closely with policy-makers to sponsor the creation of additional networks, forums and alliances which provide focus for collaborative work and new growth opportunities for fair international trade.
About the Go Global Awards
Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council's Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies. The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review/selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening / ranking phase. The top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross-reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move forward to the live judging event, where they present before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross-reviews the finalist presentations and the final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.
The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms and financial institutions.
About Dragon Gate Investment Partners
Headquartered in New York City’s midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a investment firm with a focus on space related technology and art that can transform our world and shape the future. Our team has well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.
