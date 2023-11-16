Finance of America Chooses Spera Security to Bolster its Identity Security

Leading identity security vendor reduces cybersecurity risk and improves compliance for Finance of America

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spera Security, the leading provider of identity security, today announced that Finance of America has adopted Spera Security solutions to bolster its defense against identity-driven cyberattacks.



Finance of America is a modern retirement solutions platform that provides customers with access to an innovative range of retirement offerings centered on the home. Striving to be a good steward of its customers’ data, Finance of America sought to reduce its cybersecurity risks by leveraging a solution to quickly identify deviations from NIST CSF guidelines and remediate other identity-related issues.

“In many organizations, security is the ‘no’ guy. We want security to empower our very innovative business leaders to do their job in a secure manner,” said Drew Robertson, CISO at Finance of America. “Spera Security enables us to see the actual data and immediately reduce identity security risks across business units without having to drill through miles of spreadsheets.”

As the leader in identity security, Spera Security brings together the benefit of threat detection and response along with posture management for all identity functions in the enterprise. Spera Security reduces enterprises’ cybersecurity risk with continuous detection, analysis and prioritized remediation of identity-related issues such as orphaned accounts, over-privileged or unnecessary admin accounts and partially off-boarded user accounts. Unlike traditional security solutions, Spera Security provides accelerated time to value and remediation time, enabling organizations to start addressing cybersecurity risks within days of deployment and quickly resolve the most pressing identity security gaps.

“By providing a holistic and proactive identity security solution, Spera Security helps Finance of America improve their overall identity security posture while reducing their risk in a tangible way,” said Dor Fledel, CEO and co-founder of Spera Security. “Our deployment at Finance of America is yet another example of how organizations are adopting the latest technology in identity-first solutions to address modern cyberthreats and breaches.”

Read more in the case study: Finance of America Reduces Identity Risk with Spera Security

About Spera

Spera Security is the leading provider of identity security posture management and threat detection. As an identity-first security provider, Spera Security offers unique contextualized visibility into identities, permissions and actions to help enterprises proactively reduce their identity attack surface and risks. Spera Security also maintains and ensures continuous compliance to various industry regulations. Enterprises start realizing all the benefits from Spera Security within days of deployment. From the identity providers and cloud infrastructure to critical SaaS applications, Spera Security provides enterprises with comprehensive and holistic identity security coverage. To learn more, visit www.spera.security

About FOA

Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) is a modern retirement solutions platform that provides customers with access to an innovative range of retirement offerings centered on the home, including reverse mortgages and home improvement loans as well as home-sharing services. In addition, FOA offers capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. FOA is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit www.financeofamerica.com

