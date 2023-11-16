Generali Thailand improves application development and maintenance costs by 12% with CAST software intelligence

NEW YORK and PARIS, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generali Thailand, part of one of the world’s largest insurance groups, Assicurazioni Generali, has reduced application development and maintenance (ADM) costs by 12% by adopting CAST Imaging and its Structural Risk Extension (a.k.a. dashboards) as part of its development process for several large, customer-facing applications like their Customer Engagement Platform.



By deploying CAST software intelligence technology for these core applications, some consisting of millions of lines of code developed both in-house and by ADM partners, Generali Thailand has achieved faster, more reliable software release cycles, and enhanced knowledge sharing among teams by automatically collecting insights into the condition and inner workings of their custom-built applications.

Because Generali Thailand is rapidly building its customer base with comprehensive insurance solutions in the country, quickly evolving core applications has emerged as a critical priority; given the extended team of ADM partners, ensuring the efficiency, resiliency, and safety of the software they deliver is of paramount importance. Additionally, as multiple teams operate at a fast pace, it has become increasingly challenging to share technical knowledge about the applications and their current condition.

Last year CIO Hyun Sook Ji aimed to accelerate the transformation process and improve the IT systems and realized software intelligence that could automatically ‘understand’ complex custom-build software systems with MRI-like insights into their inner workings would be an indispensable asset in the work.

“CAST came out as a far better solution [than other options],” she said. “Since we started leveraging CAST and massively simplified our review process, we’ve gained total peace of mind around all software delivered by our ADM partners. We’re looking forward to phasing the technology into more of our application work in the coming years.”

This strategic integration of CAST’s software intelligence has not only improved the company’s understanding of software condition, but has enabled more effective collaboration with ADM partners, and has enabled identification and mitigation of potential issues before they affect end-users, leading to a better experience. This proactive process has resulted in significant cost savings, including a 25% decrease in rework and coding efforts and a 20% reduction in knowledge transition times.

About Generali Thailand

Generali Thailand is a subsidiary of the Generali Group, one of the world’s largest insurance organizations, operating in over 50 countries, with 82,000 employees, offering 68 million customers a wide range of products, services and solutions in insurance and asset management. Generali Thailand provides a creative and comprehensive range of insurance products to individuals and corporate clients, including several of the world’s leading Fortune 500 companies.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit CASTsoftware.com.

