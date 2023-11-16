HYCU® R-Cloud Data Protection as a Service Adds 50th As A Service Integration to HYCU Marketplace

Sets New Industry Standard by Delivering Fastest Time to Cover the Broadest Number of Critical IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, and DBaaS in a Single Integrated Platform

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the fastest growing data protection as a service company, today announced it has added its 50th as a service integration for customers needing to protect and recover data for IaaS, DBaaS, PaaS and SaaS application workloads to HYCU Marketplace. This marks the first time in the industry users have a way to protect many of the leading SaaS applications with enterprise-class data backup and recovery to ensure applications are protected and recoverable from build to runtime. With fewer than half a dozen SaaS applications currently with enterprise backup and recovery software options available according to leading industry analyst reports, HYCU R-Cloud and HYCU Marketplace, HYCU now makes it possible for leading SaaS vendors to protect modern applications and associated microservices from initial design throughout the application lifecycle.

"In every industry, there comes a point where something shifts the paradigm. With HYCU, we've created an industry first platform to effortlessly protect, manage, and recover data no matter where it sits," remarked Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO of HYCU Inc. “Introducing R-Cloud unlocked the ability to visualize an entire data estate, learn what data was protected and unprotected, and with 1-click simplicity, turn on protection when no other way was possible. This offered companies a simple yet powerful way to protect their entire data landscape. Today’s milestone marks not just an achievement, but a promise of our platform's transformative power. Our team's unrivaled expertise, coupled with the trust of our partners and customers, is what drives us. And trust me, this is just the beginning.”

The latest milestone marks significant interest and adoption of the HYCU R-Cloud platform by customers and HYCU partners. As HYCU supports a wide range of SaaS services used by an entire organization, HYCU has partnered with organizations focused on different functional areas. Over the last few months, HYCU has added more than 40 new partners to accelerate the development of the modules and also to deliver integrations to the hands of the users to protect their data. In addition, HYCU has trained champions within each of these partner organizations to help augment their existing capabilities and services to add as a Service protection.

HYCU R-Cloud starts with the premise that the key component of a successful data protection strategy is to have a complete view of the data estate. HYCU R-Graph allows organizations to visualize their entire data estate to observe and easily determine what applications including those that are as a Service are protected.

Since the introduction of HYCU R-Cloud in early 2023, there have been several significant milestones including today’s announcement of the 50th as a Service integration available directly from HYCU Marketplace. Here are the categories including a number of new AWS services (See Related Release: “HYCU Delivers Complete Data Protection for Cloud-native Applications from Build to Runtime Running on AWS.”)

Core Compute and Storage Services: This includes AWS services like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), Azure Compute, Azure Gov Cloud Compute, Google services like GCE, GCS, and GKE, VMware and Nutanix running on Public Clouds, Dell PowerScale family, NetApp, and any generic NAS device.

Database as a Services: Including Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), AWS Aurora, Google AlloyDB, Google BigQuery, and Google CloudSQL.

Core Platform Services: Including AWS Identity and Access Management, AWS CloudFormation, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud AppEngine, Google Cloud Artifacts, Google Cloud Functions, Google Cloud Run, Nutanix NC2 on AWS, Nutanix NC2 on Azure, Okta CIAM, Okta Workforce Identity Cloud.

SaaS Applications: Including Asana, Atlassian Confluence, Atlassian Jira Service Management, Atlassian Jira Asset Management, Atlassian Jira Config Management, Atlassian Jira Software, Atlassian Jira Work Management, Atlassian Product Discovery, Atlassian Trello, ClickUp, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Miro, Notion, Salesforce, Typeform, and Terraform.

“Protecting organizational data stored in SaaS platforms in particular represents one of the larger, seemingly unsolvable problems of modern data protection,” said Jerome Wendt, Founder and Principal, DCIG, an industry analyst firm. “SaaS providers largely expect their clients to take responsibility for protecting the data they store with them. At the same time, SaaS providers offer no easy or scalable options for organizations to back up data in their platforms. HYCU has changed this conversation with the introduction of R-Cloud. It provides a process for providers to protect and recover critical data in their SaaS application. It equips organizations to back up their data in any SaaS application that has been integrated with HYCU. Further, HYCU both centralizes and simplifies SaaS data protection for organizations using a cloud-based as a service approach. HYCU R-Cloud represents a shining example of how organizations should protect data in today’s new SaaS world. It is no surprise it has received the interest and success to date. And, I would expect it to increase in the months ahead.”

For more information on R-Cloud and the latest aaS integrations available on the HYCU Marketplace, visit SaaS Apps and Cloud Services.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com .

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com