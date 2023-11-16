Matterport’s RJ Pittman Named Among Inman's Top Proptech Entrepreneurs In 2023

Award reflects Matterport’s central role in shifting the real estate industry online, reshaping how people buy, sell, rent, and manage their properties digitally

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) announced that its Chairman and CEO, RJ Pittman, was recognized in Inman's 2023 Best of Proptech Awards, which highlights the achievements of companies and leaders transforming the residential real estate industry.



The real estate industry is in the process of a transformational evolution as millennial and Gen Z buyers demand digital-first home buying and selling experiences. Matterport’s digital twins have played a central role in bringing the real estate industry online, reshaping how people buy, sell, rent, and manage their properties digitally. Matterport’s evolution from an immersive 3D virtual tour software into a powerful digital twin platform rich with AI is unlocking unprecedented property insights for the real estate marketplace that can provide better home valuation data and more decision making information than has ever been available previously.

“For more than a decade Matterport has been a catalyst across the real estate industry, pushing the sector toward digitization,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman & CEO, Matterport. “This award is a reflection of the collective impact the entire Matterport team has made to accelerate this transformation. There has never been a better time to be at the intersection of technology and real estate, and we are more optimistic than ever about our opportunity to make every property more valuable and accessible by bringing them all online.”

Matterport’s expertise in AI and data science are leading the digitization of the real estate industry, automating historically labor intensive and time consuming tasks like manual measurements and reporting by automatically processing the millions of 3D data points captured in Matterport digital twins.

