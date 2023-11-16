Wearable Devices Expands its Marketing and Sales Efforts with New Website Platform for the Mudra Band

- The Mudra Band is a revolutionary wearable device that empowers users to interact with technology effortlessly through hand gestures –

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, is proud to introduce the enhanced Mudra Band website, available now at https://www.mudra-band.com. Designed to provide a seamless and engaging online experience, the new website serves as a comprehensive marketing platform for the Mudra Band, offering easy access to product information, resources, and a user-friendly shopping experience.

The Mudra Band is a revolutionary wearable device that empowers users to interact with technology effortlessly through hand gestures. As the demand for this innovative product continues to grow, Wearable Devices is committed to providing an accessible and informative platform for both existing and potential customers.

The newly launched website highlights the Mudra Band's cutting-edge features, showcasing how it seamlessly integrates with various Apple Ecosystem devices and applications to enhance the user experience. Website visitors can explore the Mudra Band's capabilities, learn about its compatibility with different devices, and discover the endless possibilities it unlocks. The website provides a convenient and secure platform for customers to explore and purchase Mudra Band with ease. Additionally, Mudra Band comes with a 30-day full refund policy and a 1-year warranty, and a customer support center is available for technical support via email, chatbot, and self-help center.

“We’ve gained valuable insights from our customers on product comfortability, functionality and usages, and we’ve expanded the Mudra Band value proposition to additional customer segments and market verticals,” commented Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices Ltd. “With the Mudra Band, our customers can experience touchless interaction using spatial gestures for their Apple Ecosystem devices for entertainment and productivity.”

Recently, the Company announced that using the Mudra Band spatial gestures in tandem with the Apple Watch Double Tap gesture should allow for full touchless control across the Apple product ecosystem.

Visit the Mudra Band for Apple Watch new website at https://www.mudra-band.com

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits, value proposition, capabilities and advantages of, as well as the growing demand for, Mudra Band. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our use of proceeds from the offering; the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 22, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

wearabledevices@imsinvestorrelations.com

