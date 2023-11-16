IBN Coverage Initiated for Mountain Top Properties Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Mountain Top Properties Inc. (OTC: MTPP), a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships, today announces it has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.

Mountain Top Properties specializes in property management, property technology (“PropTech”) and real estate redevelopment. Its flagship subsidiary is Mountain Top Realty Inc., the managing partner of Mountain Top Capital Fund I LLC, a New York limited liability company focused on residential redevelopment in the prestigious and storied Hamptons, New York, beachfront communities.

Mountain Top Capital Fund I has a target to raise $75 million to acquire, renovate and remarket Hamptons waterfront or water view properties. The fund has secured debt capital commitments for 70% of acquisition costs and 100% of construction costs and will use $10 million to leverage strategic waterfront opportunities in and around the Hamptons. The company anticipates the fund’s Hamptons projects will be followed up by several other funds targeting additional high-end markets.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Mountain Top Properties.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Mountain Top Properties the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

To learn more about Mountain Top Properties, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/MTPP

About Mountain Top Properties Inc.

Mountain Top Properties Inc. is a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships. The company specializes in property management, property technology (“PropTech”) and real estate redevelopment. Mountain Top Properties was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Liverpool, New York, with offices in Sag Harbor, New York.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Mountain-Top-Properties.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com