Oatly Announces Nationwide Availability at Insomnia Cookies

Oatly Original and Chocolate Oatmilks Now Available at All Insomnia Locations in the US, Setting a New Standard for the Iconic, Delicious Duo of Milk and Cookies

MALMÖ, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)(“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announced a new foodservice distribution arrangement in the US with Insomnia Cookies, the beloved brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night. Available at all 250+ locations throughout the US, Oatly 11oz Original and Chocolate Oatmilks are now offered as a great-tasting beverage option alongside Insomnia Cookies’ range of signature warm, delectable cookies, desserts, and ice creams.



“Among the most quintessential of food combinations has to be milk and cookies,” said Mike Messersmith, President, Oatly North America. “Insomnia Cookies has built an amazing brand and reputation for providing fantastic cookies and more, whenever people are craving them, and we know that our Oatly oatmilks will be a perfect complement to any order. We’re delighted to continue building our foodservice footprint in the US with such a sweet partner.”

Oatly makes non-dairy milk alternatives that have the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as cow’s milk and also generally have a lower climate impact than cow’s milk.1

“Oatly is the original oatmilk and has paved the way for the plant-based milk revolution,” said Tom Carusona, Chief Marketing Officer, at Insomnia Cookies. “We’re excited to bring this new offering to our customers, who we know are increasingly looking for great non-dairy options that are better for the planet. Paired with our signature, warm delicious cookies, it’s a no-brainer.”

Oatly Original and Chocolate oatmilks are available in 11oz single serve sizes at all Insomnia Cookies stores, as well as through online ordering platforms (which vary per region). Visit InsomniaCookies.com to find a location near you.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today, with more than 245 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. Details about Insomnia’s menu, delivery, and nationwide shipping options can be found here (late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later).

