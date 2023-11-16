RE Royalties to Present at Water Tower Research’s Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference on December 7, 2023

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RE Royalties Ltd. (OTCQX: RROYF) (TSX.V: RE), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, today announced that Bernard Tan, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference, presented by Water Tower Research at OTC Markets Group offices in New York, on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The presentations will be streamed live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

DATE: December 7, 2023

TIME: 11:15AM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/46Sd9Rp

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask RE Royalties, and the presenting companies, questions in real time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email conferences@watertowerresearch.com for a free attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Bernard Tan, CEO of RE Royalties, commented, “We are pleased to participate in the US Climate Investor Conference in New York, following the success of the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in June 2023. We are looking forward to connecting with climate conscious investors in the US market to demonstrate the strength of our business model, and our commitment to making a positive impact with our innovative financing solutions.”

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, Mexico, and Europe. The Company’s business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

About Water Tower Research, LLC

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

