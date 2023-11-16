Titanium Dioxide Powder Market Size & Share to Surpass $32.38 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Titanium Dioxide Powder Market is valued at USD 21.10 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 32.38 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.50% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated accelerating the Titanium dioxide powder market growth over the forecast period. Due to strict emission regulations, the need for lightweight automobiles is growing, which is a major factor driving the worldwide Titanium dioxide market. So it is projected that increased use of lightweight materials for improved safety and fuel efficiency will benefit the industry during the projection period. The growth of the Titanium Dioxide Market is also being aided by expanding the usage of plastic and paper as packaging materials.

We forecast that the paints and coatings category in the Titanium dioxide powder market sales will account for more than 27% of total sales by 2028. The building and automobile industries have considerably influenced the demand for paints and coatings, especially in emerging countries. Opacity, purity, light absorption, and a high coefficient of refraction are just a few of TiO2's exceptional qualities that have enhanced its application in paints and coatings.

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Skin Care Products to Boost Market Growth

Because it offers high coloring contrast, including enhanced intensity and luminosity, improves the absorption of oils generated by the skin, and shields it from UV rays, Titanium dioxide (TiO2) is frequently utilized in the skincare industry. The worldwide cosmetology market is expanding significantly due to growing middle-class ambitious spending, expanding disposable income, changing lifestyles, and a taste for high-quality goods.

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Drive the Market Growth

Rising demand for lightweight automobiles, facilitated by rising scientific innovations and advancements in the automotive industry, is the main factor driving this market's expansion. Restrictions on environmental policies, expected to raise demand, are to responsible for the increased demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. The improvement in consumer trends, increased rehabilitation activity, and new government infrastructure is the main factors driving the growth market.

Top Trends in Global Titanium Dioxide Powder Market

One trend Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Titanium dioxide powder industry is increased use of ultrafine particles of Titanium dioxide. Ultrafine Titanium dioxide or nanotechnology Titanium dioxide is defined as Titanium dioxide with molecules smaller than 100 nm. Titanium dioxide is an ultrafine nanomaterial with a number of beneficial features, including exceptional transparency, enhanced dispersibility, and better UV scattering and absorbing properties.



Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Titanium dioxide powder industry is increasing use in the cosmetics industry. The desire for high-quality products, demographic changes, increased middle-class aspirational purchasing, and rising disposable income all contribute to the enormous expansion of the worldwide cosmetics market. Additionally, there is a growing market for skin care products as a result of increased awareness of the tendency to maintain a consistent skin tone.



Top Players in the Global Titanium Dioxide Powder Market

Dupont, (US)

Anhui Annada Titanium Industry, (China)

Ningbo xinfu Titanium Dioxide, (China)

Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical, (China)

Baoti, (China)

Tikon, (US)

Dawn, (China)

Yinhai, (China)

GPRO, (China)

FangYuan, (China)

Top Report Findings

Based on grade, most of the Titanium dioxide powder market's revenue is controlled by the rutile category. Both sulfate and chloride procedures can be used to manufacture rutile grade. Rutile grade is used in outdoor varnishes and historic paper coating because it has better weather resistance and concealment than anatase grade.



Based on end users, most of the Titanium dioxide powder market's revenue is controlled by the food & beverages category. As a flavor enhancer and coloring ingredient, Titanium dioxide is employed in the food service industry. Additionally, it extends the shelf life of certain UV-sensitive food items. Titanium dioxide is also present in dairy products like yogurt and mayonnaise.



Based on application, most of the Titanium dioxide powder market's revenue is controlled by the paints & coatings category. Due to its durability and luminosity, Titanium oxide is being used more and more in automotive paints, which is one factor contributing to this market's growth. Additionally, its high index of refraction makes it ideal for vehicle pigments.



Based on processes, most of the Titanium dioxide powder market's revenue is controlled by the sulfate method category. The Titanium dioxide produced via the sulfate process is perfect for use in coatings and colors. The expanding motor industry has increased the desire for inexpensive paints, which has boosted the requirement for sulfate-derived TiO2 in those paints.



Based on product, most of the Titanium dioxide powder market's revenue is controlled by the pigmentary category. Rising use of pigments across a variety of end-use industries, including paints & coatings and transportation, is credited with this expansion. Despite being a somewhat fragmented industry, the market remained prosperous over the course of history because of rising usage.





Paints & Coatings Category in Titanium Dioxide Powder Market to Generate Over 27% Revenue

Titanium dioxide powder are an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Titanium dioxide powder to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the application, the Titanium dioxide powder market is divided into paints & coatings, plastics, paper & pulp, cosmetics and others.

During the forecast period, the market for Titanium dioxide powder is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the paints & coatings category. Because they provide protection and aesthetic appeal, paints and coatings are utilized inside and outside automobiles. They are utilized in plastic and metallic parts of autos. The substance is extensively utilized as a vital raw element in creating emulsion paints and corrosion inhibitors coatings for vehicles, boats, airplanes, and other structures. Growing infrastructure spending in emerging markets has been a key element.

On the other hand, the cosmetics category is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The market for beauty products is expanding due to a growing understanding of the tendency to maintain another even skin complexion, clear skin practices, and efforts made to seem attractive and young.

Asia Pacific Region in Titanium Dioxide Powder Market to Generate More 32% Revenue

Asia Pacific region dominates the market throughout the projection period. The demand for TiO2 is anticipated to rise due to the region's expanding commercial and residential construction markets and rising public investment initiatives. Many makers of Titanium dioxide must be aware of the region's overly restrictive government rules regarding the use of Titanium dioxide in the construction phase in this region.

Recent Developments in the Global Titanium Dioxide Powder Market

Titanium dioxide pigments used in coatings, plastics, dyes, and paper applications will increase in price worldwide starting in July 2021, according to an announcement made by Venator Materials PLC. The rise is $200 per tonne across all regions, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The price increase in North America is $0.08 per pound. Costs will go up beginning July 1, 2021.

LB Group declared their intention to build a new 200ktpa Titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment finishing plant at the Xiangyang site in January 2022, with an investment of CNY 1 billion (USD 157.6 million). It is planned to construct two TiO2 pigment finishing lines, each capable of handling 100 kilotons per year (KTPA) of TiO2 pigment intermediate product.

Global Titanium Dioxide Powder Market Segmentation

By Grade

Anatase

Rutile

By End Users

Automotive

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

By Production Process

Sulfate

Chloride

By Application

Paints & coatings

Plastics

Paper & pulp

Cosmetics

Others



By Product

Pigmentary

Ultrafine

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 21.10 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 32.38 Billion CAGR 5.50% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Dupont, Anhui Annada Titanium Industry, Ningbo xinfu Titanium Dioxide, Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical, Baoti, Tikon, Dawn, Yinhai, GPRO, FangYuan Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/titanium-dioxide-powder-market-1957/customization-request



