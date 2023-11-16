Statement of Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. On the Surrender of EDSA Busway namedroppers

Chairman Artes and the MMDA assured all of us yesterday that they will ensure the law is implemented and that violators are made accountable. Sa pagsuko nitong gumamit ng aking pangalan para makalusot sa pananagutan, matitiyak ng MMDA na mapaparusahan ang mga abusado.

While we leave it to the MMDA to pursue legal actions arising from their traffic violations, we are contemplating filing charges against them for impersonating me.

If there is one good that came out of this, we exposed the wrong practice that a single person in the MMDA believes he has the power to select to whom the law applies.