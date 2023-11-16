VVC Connects Two Wells and Commences Sale of Helium and Natural Gas

VVC Continues Operational Progress and Anticipates Completion of Additional Wells by End of 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) announces the successful connection of two wells in Syracuse, Kansas and the commencement of the sale of helium and natural gas. Durler 2-21 a newly completed well and Levens 2-31 an existing well are now connected to the Internal Pipeline and linked to Tumbleweed Midstream's Ladder Creek Pipeline, facilitating the transportation of helium and natural gas to the Ladder Creek Helium Processing Plant located in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado.



As announced on May 09, 2022 , VVC installed 7 miles of its internal gathering system pipeline ("Syracuse Gas Gathering System") and completed it by extending the project's total length to 14 miles (see NR dated May 25, 2022 ). With the Durler 2-21 and Levens 2-31 wells been successfully linked to this Syracuse Gas Gathering System and currently in production, the Company initiated the sale of the extracted helium and natural gas. It is also noteworthy that part of the infrastructure installed by the Company in 2022 was a 14-mile Saltwater Gathering System. Both wells are connected to this system which returns any waste water to a permitted saltwater disposal well.

Situated in Hamilton County, Kansas, these wells represent key assets within the Company's extensive Syracuse Project. Over the next several weeks, VVC's technical team will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of these wells and further analysis to determine crucial metrics, such as average flow rates, and helium and natural gas percentages. The Company anticipates releasing this valuable data in the coming months.

Additionally, VVC announces that the previously drilled wells Levens 4-31, Weaver 1-15, and C-Double 1-16, in the Syracuse Project have been perforated and are ready for completion, and that the Hodgson1-17, T Spiker 1-7 and Simon 1-18, wells are ready for perforation and completion. The Company anticipates completing these six wells by year-end, further bolstering its production.

Finally, permits are currently in progress for the first test well in the Stockholm project, the second leg of VVC's strategic approach to expanding its portfolio of helium and natural gas. The Stockholm project is the first of a series of projects that are expected to have significantly higher flow volume and helium percentages than the Syracuse project. Results from this well will provide guidance for the next stage of VVC's helium and natural gas expansion.

Jim Culver, CEO of VVC, expressed his thanks to the team for these latest achievements, stating, "The connection of Durler 2-21 and Levens 2-31 to the Ladder Creek Pipeline is a first step in the Company's revised VVC's helium and natural gas strategy. We look forward to sharing the results of production of these wells, and the Stockholm test well which will provide insights into the potential of the Company's helium and natural gas resources."

