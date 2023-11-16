Food Logistics Market Expected to Reach US$ 320.91 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Growing Awareness of Sustainability and Changing Consumer Food Preferences Playing Huge Part in Food Logistics Market Progress

Rockville, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food logistics market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 8.8% and reach a valuation of US$ 320.91 billion by 2034-end. The food logistics business is critical since it plays a vital role in ensuring global food availability. This market is in charge of ensuring the smooth flow of food from farms, fisheries, and factories to merchants, restaurants, and ultimately consumers.



Inefficient food logistics could lead to substantial disruptions in the delivery of both fresh and processed food products, causing significant challenges in the modern world. Companies are being pushed to invest in comprehensive tracking and traceability systems as a result of stringent legislation and food safety standards. Compliance with these rules is a priority for food logistics companies. As international trade adds complexity to supply chains, the food logistics industry is undergoing a global transformation.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 320.91 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 8.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for food logistics is estimated at US$ 138.07 billion in 2024.

Worldwide sales of food logistic solutions are projected to surge at 8.8 % CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 320.91 billion by the end of 2034.

There has been an increase in demand for home delivery, meal kits, and ready-to-eat options, all of which rely largely on effective food logistics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hastened the adoption of online grocery shopping, resulting in an increase in demand for food logistics services.

IoT-enabled temperature monitoring, blockchain for traceability, and AI-driven route optimization are optimizing food distribution operations, lowering costs, and increasing efficiency.

Businesses in the food logistics sector are investing in greener practices and eco-friendly solutions to reduce their carbon footprint as the worldwide focus on environmental sustainability rises.



“Food logistics is a vital component of the global food supply chain. It ensures that food products reach consumers safely and efficiently. As we look into the future, food logistics is projected to remain a cornerstone of our modern food system, connecting producers and consumers in a more efficient, sustainable, and resilient manner,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

AmeriCold Logistics LLC

Deutsche Bahn (DB) Schenker AG

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Schneider National

CaseStack

A.N. Deringer, Inc.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

Evans Distribution Systems, Inc.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Matson Logistics

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation



Rising Health Awareness Boosting Demand for Speedy Distribution Channels to Ensure Food Freshness

Consumers today are more health-conscious, preferring fresh, organic, and locally sourced foods. This developing nutritional knowledge has resulted in an increased demand for efficient and speedy food distribution channels to ensure product quality and freshness. Consumers want to have easy access to a large variety of fresh produce, dairy, meat, and other food items, desiring delivery to their doorstep or convenient pick-up options at their local supermarkets.

Development of direct-to-consumer sales and the introduction of e-commerce have radically altered the landscape of food logistics. Online grocery shopping, meal kits, and ready-to-eat options have increased, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The food logistics market has been under pressure to create more sophisticated last-mile delivery solutions. Consumers expect prompt and dependable deliveries, whether it is a fully prepared meal kit or a week's worth of groceries.

Creative strategies, efficient supply chains, and cutting-edge technologies are necessary to meet the expanding demands of the discerning consumers of today. This trend is projected to continue transforming the industry in the future years, necessitating the need for logistics companies to be adaptable and responsive to changing consumer needs.

Competitive Analysis

AmeriCold Logistics acquired AgroFresh, a global leader in post-harvest solutions for fresh produce, in 2022. AmeriCold's capabilities in the food logistics business are expected to be expanded as a result of this acquisition, allowing it to provide a broader range of services to its customers.

DB Schenker launched a new food logistics program named "DB Schenker Fresh" in 2023 to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its cold chain logistics operations.

CaseStack developed a new food logistics software platform termed "CaseStack Fresh" in 2023 to improve the efficiency and visibility of food logistics operations.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the food logistics market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on business type (warehousing, distribution, value-added services), mode of operation (storage, roadways, seaways, airways, others), product type (fish, shellfish & meat, vegetables, fruits, & nuts, cereals, bakery & dairy products, coffee, tea, vegetable oil, others), and service type (cold chain, non-cold chain), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

