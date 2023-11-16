Enphase Energy Launches New IQ8 Commercial Microinverters in North America

First ever comprehensive solution from Enphase for small commercial solar market offers installers industry-proven product design and features

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of its new IQ8™ Commercial Microinverters, featuring the IQ8P-3P™ Microinverter, for the small commercial solar market in North America. The IQ8P-3P Microinverter enables a peak output power of up to 480 W, supporting small three-phase commercial applications and newer, high-powered solar panels.

The IQ8 Commercial Microinverters are built to support the small commercial solar industry by simplifying the design and installation process, improving energy harvest with higher uptime, expanding system monitoring capabilities compared to similar solutions, and offering industry-leading safety through an alternating current (AC)-based system using low-voltage power. The new microinverters are compatible with a wide range of solar panels including 54, 60, 66, 72, and 144 cell panels with full or split cell, and with a range of 320 W to 640 W, making the products viable to support projects now and in the future.

“We have been installing Enphase products for more than 13 years,” said Jason Szumlansky, owner of Florida Solar Design Group. “Enphase commercial microinverters are a game changer — simplifying installation, improving energy harvest, and satisfying client requirements. Our first project was successful and we found that commissioning a new Enphase commercial system is as simple as commissioning a residential installation.”

The distributed architecture of the Enphase system makes designing projects more seamless by reducing complexity and enabling an optimized panel layout for maximum energy harvesting on crowded or shaded small commercial rooftops. The high-quality manufacturing process and low failure rates unlock an industry-leading 25-year warranty for all IQ8 Microinverters activated in the United States and Canada, and a 12-year warranty for products activated in Mexico.

“Designing and installing Enphase’s new IQ8 Commercial Microinverters was simple, flexible, and came with best-in-class support on demand,” said Jason Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Hakai Energy Solutions. “We appreciate the industry-leading functionality and visualizations of the monitoring platform. Additionally, if low-voltage power and module level rapid shutdown, production optimization, and monitoring are a priority for a project, then the new commercial IQ8 Microinverters are an excellent solution.”

The commercial Enphase Energy System™ also includes the new IQ® Gateway Commercial 2, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway Commercial 2 and IQ® Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for businesses, asset managers, and installers, including Fleet View for portfolio monitoring and management. Enphase Kiosk Software is provided to display system performance in real-time, offering marketing, brand value, and sustainability-tracking by showcasing on-site clean energy generation. The new microinverters also feature Enphase Burst Mode technology, allowing panels to start earlier and turn off later in the day where other systems would stop generating power.

“Our commercial customers have unique energy needs that demand a safe, smart, and powerful system that can conserve energy without impacting operations,” Steven Schwartz, CEO of Lucent Solar. “The plug-and-play design of the new commercial IQ8 Microinverters allows us to build the perfect solution every time and maximize value for our customers.”

“Enphase is proud to support businesses with access to smart, safe, and reliable energy solutions,” said Aaron Gordon, vice president and general manager of the microinverter business unit at Enphase Energy. “Equipping our installer partners with commercial IQ8 Microinverters will allow more businesses to conserve energy and reduce their electricity costs.”

Distributors in the United States, Canada, and Mexico can order IQ8 Commercial Microinverters today, with production shipments expected to begin by the end of this year. Shipments are expected to begin from Enphase’s U.S. contract manufacturing facilities in the first quarter of 2024. For more information about the Enphase small commercial solar solutions, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, Inc., a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 72 million microinverters, and approximately 3.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products for small commercial customers in North America; and the timing of production shipments from Enphase’s U.S. contract manufacturing facilities. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

