Golden State Welcomes its newest advisor, Mary Avella of Avella Private Wealth

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State, a registered investment adviser, is proud to welcome Mary Avella of Avella Private Wealth Advisors in Lafayette, California. Mary is a seasoned financial professional who focuses her practice on creating strategies that are tailored to the needs and goals of every client she works with.



Mary began her career working for large institutions such as Arthur Anderson and Barclays Global Investors (later acquired by BlackRock) and carries a strong background in global alternative investments as well as managing key financial and tax matters for high-net-worth individuals and families. She is known for providing accounting and tax consultation services for global fund administrators, private equity and hedge funds, wealth advisory companies and family offices. She began her financial advisement career with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management serving as Senior Financial Advisor and Vice President. Nine years later, Mary decided to become an independent financial advisor and launched her very own Avella Private Wealth.

“The breadth and depth of investment advice that Mary provides to her clients is a testament to the strong practice she has built over the years,” says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State. “By joining Golden State, we look forward to assisting the thriving business Mary already has in place, but also watching the growth we can help provide her with the many resources we have to offer.”

To learn more about Avella Private Wealth, visit www.avellaprivatewealth.com.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who has partnered with advisors serving over $3 billion in assets under care1. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a brokerage general agency, mortgage program, technology and marketing support and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies is a multi-custodial firm that provides comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets. Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com .

1Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2023; Golden State.

