Raymond and its Solutions and Support Centers Continue Pledge to Giving Back, Supporting Local Communities Throughout North America in 2023

GREENE, NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The season of giving is yearlong at The Raymond Corporation. In 2023, Raymond has supported more than 100 nonprofit and educational organizations in communities throughout New York, home to its headquarters. The giving extends across North America as the organization and its network of Solutions and Support Centers help numerous charitable efforts and communities. With an altruistic culture spanning over 100 years, Raymond continues to prioritize fundamental company values focused on respect for people and innovation, driving the company and its associates forward to make a positive impact on their local communities.

“Raymond and our entire enterprise of Solutions and Support Centers have always been committed to a pledge of giving back and making a difference in the communities in which we operate and serve,” said Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president at The Raymond Corporation. “Generosity has long been exemplified throughout our operations, and it runs deep in the hearts of our team members. We appreciate our associates, who are absolutely key in helping bring these efforts to fruition.”

Raymond and its Solutions and Support Centers contribute to nonprofit and educational organizations with monetary contributions, forklift donations and voluntary participation spanning from building bicycles to building out warehouse centers for food pantries. Here are some model examples of how Raymond’s Solutions and Support Centers have given back to communities across North America in 2023:

Abel Womack, Inc. — Lawrence, Massachusetts Supporting Filling in the Blanks, Abel Womack donated racking and laid out plans to expand the warehouse storage space by going vertical, allowing the group to accommodate more food for weekend meal bags.



Carolina Handling — Charlotte, North Carolina Carolina Handling supports Ronald McDonald House Charities in six Southeastern cities by adopting a room at Ronald McDonald Houses in Atlanta, Georgia; Birmingham, Alabama; Greenville, South Carolina; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Durham, North Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Funds donated to the Adopt-a-Room program help maintain guest rooms with all the comforts of home.



Heubel Shaw — Kansas City, Missouri Through various events and internal fundraising, Heubel Shaw donated over $35,000 to the American Cancer Society in 2023. Over the past decade, Heubel Shaw has raised and donated over $350,000 to the organization.



Johnston Equipment ­— Mississauga, Ontario Johnston Equipment has continued its long-standing support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, including sponsorship of the annual general meeting, charity golf tournament, educational scholarships and annual gala dinner.



Malin — Addison , Texas Going on 10 years, Malin has supported Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano, Texas, this year donating 12,000 cans of corn for the Thanksgiving meal giveaway. Malin also maintained all 11 pieces of the food pantry’s equipment and provided the Safety On The Move ® Operator Training Program to its volunteers.



Raymond de Mexico — Querétaro, Mexico Raymond de Mexico actively participates with donations to Casa María Goretti, a home for girls, adolescents and young people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in vulnerable situations, where they receive the necessities, medical care, psychological attention and more. Employees visited the home, gifted jackets and organized an uplifting event that included great food, music, singing and camaraderie.



Raymond Storage Concepts, Inc. — Cincinnati, Ohio Raymond Storage Concepts enjoyed a memorable volunteer day at New Life Furniture Bank, sorting and packing houseware items into boxes to disperse to community members in need. New Life Furniture Bank provides gently used furniture and household items throughout greater Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, and northern Kentucky.



Raymond West — Santa Fe Springs, California As part of Operation Santa Supply Chain, some 200 bikes were built by Raymond West employees as part of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots ® Program. Raymond West “elves” have been busy building bikes to support the 2023 holiday season.



Welch Equipment Company — Denver, Colorado The Welch equipment team donated an all-terrain vehicle (valued at $38,000) to the Pueblo YMCA. This ATV will be useful in transporting supplies, as well as children with physical disabilities, to mountainous Camp Jackson — a beloved staple in the community since 1916.



As total intralogistics solutions providers, Raymond Solutions and Support Centers offer a broad range of consulting, connected solutions, technologies, services, material handling equipment and more to support the ever-growing needs of their customers.

To see more examples of how Raymond Solutions and Support Centers are giving back in 2023, visit Raymond’s Facebook or LinkedIn pages at www.facebook.com/TheRaymondCorporation or https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-raymond-corporation/.

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.comor call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

