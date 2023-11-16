Splash Beverage Groups Copa di Vino Brand Received Walmart’s Coveted Golden Ticket Award for Its Lineup of Premium Single Serve Wine

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that retailing giant, Wal-Mart, will be featuring the Copa di Vino brand in the Southeast U.S. The rollout will feature a minimum of 2 varietals of four packs of Copa di Vino. The Company expects shipping to begin in late Q1.

At Walmart’s Open Call 2023 event at its corporate headquarters in Bentonville, AR, Walmart offered a select group of brands the “Golden Ticket” award. Receiving the award means that the brand was selected as a new product and will be sold in Walmart’s physical store locations.

Bill Meisner, Splash Beverage Group’s President and CMO, commented, “The results of our rebranding efforts on Copa di Vino and the buildout of an expansive distribution network were attractive to the merchandising team at Walmart. We were thrilled to receive this amazing award from this incredibly important retailer and the confirmation that Copa di Vino will be awarded shelf space in Walmart during the upcoming shelf reset in 2024. This is just the start of an ever-growing adult-beverage relationship with Walmart.”

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, added, “This important authorization is yet another successful result of the Splash team, specifically Bill Meisner & Aida Aragon our SVP of National Accounts, working tirelessly building a strong foundation for our brands and company to grow in 2024. This also highlights the importance of the elite distribution network we have been building. This has been a necessary first step on the path to servicing large retail customers. You can’t overstate the importance of a partnership with a global retail giant like Walmart. We view Copa Di Vino as the innovator in quality single serve wine and look forward to seeing it on shelf with such a powerful retailer.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

