2024 Nerdio Training Camp Event Series Launches Offering MSPs Free Microsoft Cloud Training and Education

30+ Camps Now Open for Registration, Including Locations Across North America, United Kingdom, EMEA, and APAC

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio , a premier software solution provider for organizations looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today has released the 2024 locations and dates for Nerdio Training Camps. It is a free event series offered to MSPs that educates them on how to succeed with Microsoft investments like Azure, Azure Virtual Desktop, Intune, and more.

Nerdio Training Camps are offered via a two-day, interactive workshop experience with dedicated tracks for sales and technical education. Prerequisite knowledge of Microsoft Azure and its related services is recommended but not required. The camps give partners the ability to establish or level-up their staff’s Azure, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Intune acumen and get the right building blocks in place for long-term success and revenue growth leveraging modern Microsoft services and technologies.

“We continue to see Training Camps have a huge impact on MSPs who are looking to do more with Microsoft technologies but struggle finding the time or resources to train up their staff or offer opportunities for skills advancement,” said Will Ominsky, VP, MSP Sales, Nerdio. “We’re taking on this burden for them and offering – at no cost to the MSP – transformative insights and actionable cost-saving and operational best practices they can use to modernize and grow their business.”

In 2024, Nerdio will host 24 camps across North America, doubling the number of locations offered in 2023. It is also expanding the number of international locations available, with camps available in the United Kingdom, EMEA, and APAC.

Launched originally in 2022, Nerdio offers a new Training Camp curriculum every year to address the most current MSP needs and challenges and incorporate the latest Microsoft and Nerdio product advancements. 2024 Nerdio Training Camps will incorporate new content highlights including:

Advanced Training Camp: Six of the Training Camps in North America next year will offer new Advanced Live Training modules that provide MSPs an opportunity to take what they have learned in Training Camp and operationalize and scale their mature MSP business. Available exclusively for current Nerdio partners on an invite-only basis, they will take place in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Nashville, and Dallas.

Cybersecurity Tactics to Strengthen Operations: New content will guide MSPs through templatizing account go-lives with APIs that help support strong security postures and reduce human error while deploying new accounts in Azure. Additionally, Nerdio will offer new content educating MSPs on the features and value of the Microsoft Defender suite.

New content will guide MSPs through templatizing account go-lives with APIs that help support strong security postures and reduce human error while deploying new accounts in Azure. Additionally, Nerdio will offer new content educating MSPs on the features and value of the Microsoft Defender suite. UAM (Unified Application Management): MSPs can better understand advanced application packaging and delivery for unified device management and cross-tenant policies.

MSPs can better understand advanced application packaging and delivery for unified device management and cross-tenant policies. Creating a Resilient and Reliable AVD Strategy: Partners will learn to create a multi-stage, self-healing Azure Virtual Desktop strategy leveraging intelligent auto-scaling allowing them to increase margins and lower support costs.

Partners will learn to create a multi-stage, self-healing Azure Virtual Desktop strategy leveraging intelligent auto-scaling allowing them to increase margins and lower support costs. How-to's for Building Workflows: MSPs will learn how to build workflows in Nerdio Manager for MSP that help standardize operations and protect and secure users, assets, and customers.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending 3-4 Nerdio Training Camps this year and plan to do the same in 2024 based on the value we’ve gotten out of them. Each time I’ve not only learned something new that we can take to immediately improve our internal operations or client operations, but I’ve been able to elevate my workforce by inviting technicians to the locations nearest them,” said Zachary Kinder, President, Net-Tech Consulting, a Texas-based MSP and Nerdio partner. “I can confidently say we are in a better, more competitive position now as a result.”

There is no limit to the number of Training Camp attendees per MSP or number of attendees per MSP for each location. Nerdio pays all costs to attend including hotel.

MSPs looking to rapidly grow their Azure practice and margins, offer technical skills training to their employees, and optimize their cloud management and support structure are encouraged to register early while spots are available. Registration is open now at www.getnerdio.com/nerdio-training-camp-2024 .

