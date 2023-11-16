BioSyent Releases Q3 and YTD 2023 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three months (Q3) and nine months (YTD) ended September 30, 2023. Key highlights include:



(CAD) Q3 2023 % Change vs.

Q3 2022 YTD 2023 % Change vs.

YTD 2022 Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Sept 30, 2023 % Change vs.

TTM Sept 30, 2022 Canadian Pharma Sales 7,432,361 17 % 21,565,801 14 % 28,854,824 13 % International Pharma Sales 992,997 100 % 992,997 76 % 1,110,788 26 % Total Company Sales 8,871,122 31 % 23,316,616 14 % 30,778,546 11 % EBITDA1 2,899,612 49 % 6,276,177 7 % 7,844,209 -8 % Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) 2,350,900 62 % 5,009,336 18 % 6,208,852 1 % Fully Diluted EPS 0.20 67 % 0.41 21 % 0.50 2 %

Return on Equity for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2023 was 18% as compared to 19% for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2022

During YTD 2023, repurchased for cancellation a total of 306,700 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)

Paid quarterly dividends of $0.04 per common share on March 15, 2023, June 15, 2023, and September 15, 2023 and declared subsequent quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share to be paid on December 15, 2023

“We earned record quarterly revenues in Q3 2023 thanks to double-digit growth in our Canadian pharmaceutical business as well as the shipment of international FeraMAX® orders during the quarter, which continue to be uneven from period to period,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “While we continued to make selling and marketing investments in our 2023 launch products: FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 (launched in March 2023); Inofolic® (launched in August 2023); and Gelclair® (to be launched in Q4 2023), we reported a healthy net profit margin of 27% for the third quarter as a result of our sales growth. We plan to make further selling and marketing investments in our launch products in the fourth quarter of 2023 and throughout 2024. While we expect continued overall profit growth in the near-term, these launch investments will have a moderating effect on our profit margins relative to revenues until these products gain wider adoption and usage in the market. Over the long-term, we expect our expanded product portfolio to deliver continued revenue growth and profit margins that are more in line with our established brands.”

The CEO’s presentation on the Q3 2023 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/q3-23/ .

The Company’s Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 will be posted on www.sedarplus.ca on November 16, 2023.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com .

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,824,618 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income In Canadian Dollars Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 % Change Net Revenues 8,871,122 6,790,971 31% 23,316,616 20,463,257 14% Cost of Goods Sold 1,809,024 1,181,522 53% 4,423,178 3,798,982 16% Gross Profit 7,062,098 5,609,449 26% 18,893,438 16,664,275 13% Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 3,999,903 3,630,154 10% 12,214,323 10,885,674 12% Net Income Before Tax 3,062,195 1,979,295 55% 6,679,115 5,778,601 16% Tax (including Deferred Tax) 711,295 526,253 35% 1,669,779 1,519,772 10% Net Income After Taxes 2,350,900 1,453,042 62% 5,009,336 4,258,829 18% Net Income After Taxes % to Net Revenues 27% 21% 21% 21% EBITDA1 2,899,612 1,949,019 49% 6,276,177 5,864,964 7% EBITDA1 % to Net Revenues 33% 29% 27% 29%

EBITDA – is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position AS AT September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 29,289,614 $ 28,695,644 2 % Trade and other receivables 3,930,802 3,498,355 12 % Inventory 4,563,614 4,535,343 1 % Prepaid expenses and deposits 524,787 254,958 106 % Derivative asset 6,994 - 100 % Loans receivable - current 158,721 158,529 0 % Income tax recoverable 22,158 - 100 % CURRENT ASSETS 38,496,690 37,142,829 4 % Property and equipment 1,474,282 1,673,036 -12 % Intangible assets 1,187,531 1,200,878 -1 % Loans receivable - non current 179,892 258,240 -30 % Deferred tax asset 58,316 210,281 -72 % TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 2,900,021 3,342,435 -13 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 41,396,711 $ 40,485,264 2 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 5,599,953 $ 5,719,314 -2 % NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,245,542 1,403,427 -11 % Long term debt - - 0 % Total Equity 34,551,216 33,362,523 4 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 41,396,711 $ 40,485,264 2 %

