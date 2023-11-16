Submit Release
Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

UBS Global Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ
Tuesday, November 28th, 2023
7:55 a.m. PT (10:55 a.m. ET)

Scotiabank Global Technology Conference in San Francisco
Tuesday, December 5th, 2023
9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET)

Barclays Global Technology Conference in San Francisco
Wednesday, December 6th, 2023
1x1 Investor Meetings

Citadel Investor Conference in New York City
Tuesday, December 12th, 2023
1x1 Investor Meetings

Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com

 


