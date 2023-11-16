Stingray Holidayscapes: Transforming Homes into Holiday Havens, Now Streaming on LG Channels

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading provider of music, video content, business services, and advertising solutions, is thrilled to announce the introduction of its latest TV channel, Stingray Holidayscapes. Now available on LG Smart TVs, the channel promises to enhance the viewing experience for millions of users across North America.



Stingray Holidayscapes, a Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channel, presents viewers with an immersive blend of thematic music and video footage, meticulously curated for diverse holidays and special events throughout the year. This vibrant channel offers all-day linear programming that aligns with annual calendars and special events, providing a continual stream of fresh content.

Stingray Holidayscapes sets the perfect ambiance for all at-home activities and gatherings throughout the seasons, transforming everyday moments into memorable experiences. The channel artfully weaves together scenes of vibrant celebrations with holiday-inspired lifestyle videos, creating a distinctive backdrop for every occasion. With a repertoire ranging from heartfelt Valentine's Day love songs to spooky Halloween pop hits and timeless holiday classics, Stingray Holidayscapes celebrates the spirit of festivity all year round.

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children’s programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present). LG Channels is also available on mobile on iOS and Android. Channels may vary by device.

"The debut of Stingray Holidayscapes on LG Channels marks Stingray's continued commitment to delivering innovative and immersive entertainment experiences," said Jim Riley, President, US Division at Stingray. "This unique channel, with its blend of thematic music and lifestyle footage highlighting all major holidays, is a powerful addition to our portfolio, and provides our partners with unique advertising opportunities as holidays approach throughout the year."

In the United States, Stingray Holidayscapes is now streaming at IP-108 and available through the Happy Holidays hub on the LG Channels Home App. In Canada, Stingray Holidayscapes is now streaming at IP-106 and accessible via the LG Channels Home App.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com

For more information, please contact: Frédérique Gagnier Public Relations Manager Stingray fgagnier@stingray.com