Vortex Energy Clears Drill Trail and Completes Earthworks for Drilling Pads at the Robinsons River Salt Project, Newfoundland & Labrador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex” or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of approximately 12km of drill trail clearing and preparation of two 120 feet by 120 feet drilling pads by the Company at the Robinsons River Salt Project (“The Project”). The work was completed by On Grade Construction of Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, a subcontractor hired under the supervision and project management of the Company’s primary consulting partner, RESPEC Consulting Inc (“RESPEC”).



The priority from RESPEC has been to assist the mobilizing efforts with being on-site, guiding road clearing and earthworks for drilling pads, and float offloading of drilling cargo. All equipment from Major Drilling (“Major”) has arrived on site and the Company expects to begin drilling later this week.

Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We're thrilled to share the completion of drill trail clearing and earthworks for drilling pads at the Robinsons River Salt Project. With thanks to RESPEC, On Grade Construction and the local community for their dedicated efforts, we are now set to begin drilling at the Project."





Figure 1: Rig pad being spotted and cleared.





Figure 2: Resource Road access leading towards the drill pad.





Figure 3: Forest Road access leading towards the drill pad.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The company is actively evaluating technologies to efficiently store hydrogen or energy in salt caverns. Vortex Energy Corp. also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

info@vortexenergycorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company’s exploration plans at the Project, including the nature and type of the Company’s exploration activities, the timing of such exploration activities and the aim and objectives of the Company’s exploration efforts; and the expected benefits to the Company arising from the use of Major Drilling to complete the proposed drilling at the Project.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to execute on its exploration plans at the Project, including that it will be successful in carrying out such exploration activities on the anticipated timeline and that such exploration activities will yield the expected information and the desired outcomes; and that the Company’s use of Major Drilling to carry out the proposed drilling will yield the anticipated benefits to the Company and the Project.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that exploration at the Project does not proceed in the manner and on the timeline currently contemplated, or at all; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; that the Company’s use of Major Drilling to carry out the proposed drilling may not yield the anticipated benefits to the Company or the Project; and that mineral exploration activities are often unsuccessful. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/290390b5-8278-43a2-a41b-052d3256dfe9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b928ad6-8b28-403b-878f-8557f2d2e181

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5935930-4066-458a-a855-3d9bde396215