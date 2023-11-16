Perspective Therapeutics Completes Initial Dose Escalation Cohort for Second Novel Targeted Alpha Therapy

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), today announced the completion of cohort 1 dosing in the Phase 1/2a clinical trial of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2)-expressing neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). This milestone follows the recent completion of the first dose escalation cohort for Perspective’s melanoma therapeutic [212Pb]VMT01.



“We are pleased with the progress of our Company-sponsored clinical evaluation of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in patients with difficult-to-treat SSTR2-expressing NETs. The rapid recruitment into this study reflects the demand for potent alpha-particle therapies that exists in this patient population,” commented Markus Puhlmann, Chief Medical Officer of Perspective Therapeutics. “We are grateful to our collaborator, Nikolaos Trikalinos, MD, Medical Oncologist at Washington University in St. Louis, who serves as the referring medical oncologist for the study and ensures that patients can access our potentially life-changing therapeutic. With both of our investigational therapies, [212Pb]VMT-α-NET and [212Pb]VMT01, now having completed their first cohorts, we look forward to generating data at higher doses early in 2024.”

The Company currently has two active clinical trial sites for the trial and anticipates that two additional sites will become operational in December, coinciding with the launch of cohort 2. Overall, the Company remains on track to launch an additional 14 clinical trial sites throughout the U.S. including the Mayo Clinic, the University of Iowa and more.

About The Study

This is a multi-center open-label clinical trial (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT05636618) of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET, a targeted alpha-particle therapy, for patients with advanced SSTR2-positive neuroendocrine tumors. The first part of this Phase 1/2a trial is a dose-escalation study designed to determine the Maximum Tolerated Dose (“MTD”) or Maximum Feasible Dose (“MFD”) following a single administration of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET. Patients who have not received prior peptide receptor radionuclide therapy will be scheduled to receive up to 4 administrations of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET approximately 8 weeks apart. The first patient cohort will receive 111 MBq (3mCi) per dose. The second cohort will receive administered activities of 185 MBq (5mCi), with cohorts 3 and 4 receiving 370 MBq (10 mCi) and 555 MBq (15 mCi), respectively, if the MTD or MFD is not reached during escalation. According to the Modified Toxicity Probability Interval 2 (mTPI-2) study design, intermediate de-escalation doses are also possible to allow selection of the optimal activity dose to take forward into the dose expansion part of the study.

The second part of the trial is a dose expansion phase based on the identified MTD/MFD. Patients with positive uptake on FDA-approved SSTR2 PET/CT will receive a fixed dose of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET IV administered at the recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule determined in the Phase I dose escalation.

About Neuroendocrine Tumors

Neuroendocrine tumors form in cells that interact with the nervous system or in glands that produce hormones. They can originate in various parts of the body, most often in the gut or the lungs and can be benign or malignant. Neuroendocrine tumors are typically classified as pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors or non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. According to cancer.net, it is estimated that more than 12,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with a NET each year. Importantly, neuroendocrine tumors are associated with a relatively long duration of survival compared to other tumors and as a result, there are approximately 175,000 people living with this diagnosis.

About VMT-α-NET

VMT-α-NET is a clinical stage targeted alpha particle therapy (TAT) radiopharmaceutical being developed for the treatment and diagnosis of somatostatin receptor subtype 2 (SSTR2) expressing neuroendocrine tumors, which are a rare and difficult-to-treat type of cancer. VMT-α-NET incorporates Perspective Therapeutics' proprietary lead-specific chelator (PSC) to bind 203Pb for SPECT imaging, and 212Pb for alpha particle therapy.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a diversified medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has a proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope Lead-212 to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions in the United States. The Company has also developed a proprietary Lead-212 generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

In addition to its targeted alpha therapy programs, Perspective is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds which is commercially available in the United States for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

