Lexion Garners Prestigious Award In 2023 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Lexion , the AI-powered contract management and operations workflow platform, has been selected as “Contract Management Solution of the Year” in the 4th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Lexion helps businesses improve their contracting processes and accelerate deals. Firms can centralize the contract lifecycle to create a single source of truth and bring legal task management and all contracts together. Utilizing AI, stakeholders are able to find the information they need fast, including key dates and terms. The centralized dashboard gives stakeholders visibility into task details, statuses, related messages, and next steps.

Lexion automates the entire contracting process, including allowing users to self-serve their own NDAs and other contracts, streamline intake and task management with email-driven workflows, and search and report on the entire body of contracts.

The solution integrates with email, Microsoft Teams and Slack, Salesforce and HubSpot, and other key systems, and is easy to self-configure without formal training or IT support. As needs and processes evolve, or as legal teams receive feedback from business users, they can easily modify and streamline their instance and workflows to meet them.

Lexion’s AI capabilities provide a state-of-the-art NLP system that is able to extract 120+ key terms and clauses. The new AI Contract Assist was among the first GPT-powered legal tools, and works to accelerate contract review, redlining, and drafting with GenAI inside Microsoft Word.

“We built Lexion to be iterative, so that companies of all sizes can immediately improve their intake, task management, and contract storage processes from day one, and then layer on more advanced modules and capabilities as needs arise,” said Gaurav Oberoi, CEO of Lexion. "It was important to us that Lexion scales seamlessly with any organization, and teams like that they can work with legal from the tools they know and love. We made it so easy that business users never even know that Lexion exists. Thank you to LegalTech Breakthrough for this important award.”



The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Lexion, our ‘Contract Management Solution of the Year’ award winner, is addressing two key challenges in the legal tech landscape by providing incredibly fast ROI, and providing top-tier AI that really works. Contract management has been plagued by slow, complex implementation and failed adoption,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. “Lexion solves these issues by streamlining and centralizing the end-to-end contract lifecycle in a system that works the way businesses do—with intuitive, email-based intake and workflows, simple no-code automation, and best-in-class AI.”

