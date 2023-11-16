Else Nutrition Launches Full Product Range in the Canadian Retail Locations of One of the World’s Largest Retailers of Organic and Natural Foods

New retail offering includes Else Nutrition’s Toddler Nutritional Supplements,



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces the rollout of its products across Canada with one of the world’s leading retailers of natural and organic foods. The launch includes Else Nutrition's entire product range of Toddler Nutritional Supplements, Kids Drinks, and Baby Super Cereals, which are designed for consumers who prioritize quality, health, and sustainability. Following the launch in Canada, Else Nutrition and the retailer plan to launch the Company’s products in the U.S. market.

This esteemed retailer, known for its stringent selection of natural and non-GMO products, aligns with Else Nutrition’s core values and commitment to providing high-quality, plant-based nutrition to families and children of all ages.

“Placement of Else Nutrition on the shelves of this distinguished retailer amplifies our reach to our target demographic in Canada,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition. “This partnership reflects the growing demand and recognition of our brand attributes and differentiation within the marketplace. We are truly enthusiastic about our growth prospects with this wonderful retailer both for Canada and soon too, in the United States. Else Nutrition can already be found on shelves in eastern Canada, and will imminently be available in western Canada. Moms and dads will be thrilled with the product!”

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

