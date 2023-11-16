Digital Health Market is Expected to Reach $549.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Health market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $180.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $549.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand for remote healthcare solutions, advancements in technology and digital infrastructure, rising healthcare costs and the need for cost-effective solutions are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Digital Health Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $180.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $549.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Technology, Application, End User,And Region Geographies Covered North America (US, and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America and MEA Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing advancements and adoption in digital health Key Market Driver Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms

However, limited access to digital healthcare in underserved areas, resistance to technology adoption in healthcare are some of the factors expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

On the basis of offering, the digital health market is segmented into hardware, software, services and applications. In 2022, the software segment accounted for the largest market share of the global digital health market. The largest share of software in digital health market is attributed to the swift adoption of these software solutions by a wide range of stakeholders, including patients, hospitals, healthcare providers, and insurance payers.

On the basis of application, the digital health market is segmented into chronic disease management, behavioral health, health & fitness and others. The chronic disease management segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The largest share can be attributed to increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases, rising awareness of personalized care and expansion of telehealth.

On the basis of technology, the digtal health market is segmented into mHealth, telehealthcare, digital therapeutics and health management solutions. The telehealthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2022. The increased demand for remote care, technological advancements, integration with EHRs, and consumer adoption are driving the growth of the market.

On the basis of end user, the digital health market is segmented into providers, payers and patients & consumers. In 2022, the providers segment accounted for the largest share of the digital health market. The strong demand for patient centric approach, integration with clinical care, insurance and payment integration and rising transparency of data access and control are driving the growth of this end-user segment.

The global digital health market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of regional market for digital health. North America, which comprises the US, and Canada forms the largest market for digital health. Presence of key established players, rising chronic disease prevalence, supportive regulatory environment, and high focus on R&D & substantial investment are some of the major factors responsible for the large share of this market.

Digital Health market major players

The study categorizes the Digital Health market into the following segments and subsegments:

Digital Health market, By Offering

Software Subscription Based Annual Licensing

Services Subscription Based Pay-Per-Service (Value-based)

Application (Apps) Subscription based One-time Purchase Value-Based

Hardware

Digital Health market, By Technology

mHealth mHealth Devices Vital Signs Monitors Peakflow Meters Fetal Monitors Sleep Apnea Monitors Neurological Monitors Others

mHealth Apps Fitness Apps Medical Apps

Telehealth Telecare Activity Monitoring Remote Medication Management Telehealth LTC Monitoring Video Consultation

Digital Therapeutics Preventive Therapeutics Treatment Therapeutics

Healthcare Management Systems EHR Healthcare Anlaytics E-prescribing



Digital Health market, by Application

Chronic Disease Management

Behavioural Health

Health & Fitness

Other Applications

Digital Health market, By End User

Provider Hospitals & Clinics Long term care facilities & Assisted Living

Payers Public Private

Patients & Consumers

Digital Health Market, By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Recent Developments:

In May 2023 Medtronic (Ireland) acquired EOFlow Co. Ltd. (South Korea) to expand its ability to treat patients with diabetes.

In March 2023, GE HealthCare (US) partnered with Advantus Health Partners (US) to sign a multi-year contract to expand access to Healthcare Technology Management Services.

In April 2023, Abbott (US) acquired Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) (US) to gain a complementary treatment option for vascular illness. The highly advanced atherectomy technology from CSI prepares vessels for angioplasty or stenting to restore blood flow.

Key Stakeholders:

Healthcare providers

Patients

Wireless device manufacturers

Healthcare technology suppliers

Health IT Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Telecommunication Companies

Application developers and app stores

Medical Device Manufacturers

Government and Regulatory Bodies

Healthcare Payers

Internet identity management, privacy, and security companies

Sensor, presence, location, and detection solution providers

Data management and predictive analysis companies

Health Data Analytics Providers

Research institutions

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global Digital Health market based on offering, application, technology, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Digital Health market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically analyze the market structure and profile the key players of the Digital Health market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the Digital Health market during the forecast period

