Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,962 in the last 365 days.

The Judiciary Police urges the public not to scalp tickets for the Grand Prix

MACAU, November 16 - Recently, the Judiciary Police (PJ) discovered individuals selling fixed-price tickets, complimentary tickets, and special passes for the 70th Macao Grand Prix on social platforms online. PJ reminds the public not to sell fixed-price or gift tickets from event organizers, as such actions may violate “illegal pricing” under Law No. 6/96/M. In addition, the public should purchase tickets through official channels or authorized retailers to prevent ticket touting. Should members of the public suspect they have encountered online scams or other criminal activities, they should immediately call the Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.

You just read:

The Judiciary Police urges the public not to scalp tickets for the Grand Prix

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more