The Judiciary Police urges the public not to scalp tickets for the Grand Prix

MACAU, November 16 - Recently, the Judiciary Police (PJ) discovered individuals selling fixed-price tickets, complimentary tickets, and special passes for the 70th Macao Grand Prix on social platforms online. PJ reminds the public not to sell fixed-price or gift tickets from event organizers, as such actions may violate “illegal pricing” under Law No. 6/96/M. In addition, the public should purchase tickets through official channels or authorized retailers to prevent ticket touting. Should members of the public suspect they have encountered online scams or other criminal activities, they should immediately call the Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.