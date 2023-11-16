IPIM Leads Macao MICE Delegates to Attend the 62nd ICCA Congress, Enhancing Exchange and Co-operation

MACAU, November 16 - The 62nd International Congress and Convention Association Congress 2023 (62nd ICCA Congress) was held in Bangkok, Thailand on 12-15 November. As an ICCA member, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has organised six delegates from Macao’s MICE sector to attend the event, aiming to facilitate exchanges and co-operation between Macao and the international MICE sector as well as MICE organisations, with a view to keeping abreast of industry information and market development trends, whilst promoting the advantages of Macao’s MICE industry.

Hosted by ICCA, the 62nd ICCA Congress is attended by government departments related to MICE activities, enterprises and associations from different countries/regions. More than 1,000 guests, media members, ICCA members and association representatives have been invited to the event. During the 62nd ICCA Congress, IPIM Executive Director Sam Lei and Macao MICE delegates attended a number of meetings sharing experience of organising and bidding for MICE events and the latest development trends in the MICE industry.

Promoting Macao’s MICE advantages through the ICCA Congress

During the event, the delegation met with Regional Director of ICCA Asia Pacific Waikin Wong. At the meeting, Sam Lei briefed on Macao’s MICE advantages and the latest development status, as well as the development direction and opportunities for the MICE industry in Macao. The two sides also exchanged views on the future development prospects of the MICE industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

On the other hand, IPIM also met with the representatives of ICCA and Professional Convention Management Association, discussing providing advanced MICE-related training for Macao convention and exhibition managerial personnel by introducing more MICE-related professional and certified programme.

During the ICCA Congress, IPIM promoted Macao as an MICE destination and also introduced industry associations, event organisers and MICE service providers from all across the world to the “One-stop” Service for MICE Bidding and Support provided by IPIM, in order to enhance Macao’s global reach and reputation in the international MICE market, boosting the synergistic development of “industry+MICE”, as well as attracting more international and professional MICE events to be held in Macao, thus making contribution to Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, ICCA is an influential organisation for the international association meetings industry, with over 1,100 members in almost 100 countries and regions, mainly including government organisations, MICE-related institutions and exhibition centres.