A total of 393 tenders received for public tender of public market stalls

MACAU, November 16 - The submission of tenders for the public tender of the 15 stalls in two markets closed at 5:00 p.m. today (16 November). The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has received a total of 393 tenders. Assessment will be made subsequently based on 5 items of assessment criteria, including the tender participant’s operation strategies, experience and qualification, diversity of product categories and others to select the suitable business operators, with the aim of bringing new vigour into the markets.

The stalls open for public tender are 5 stalls in Horta da Mitra Market and 10 stalls in Patane Food Court respectively, which are available for operation of 13 categories of merchandise or cuisines. Unlike the format of registration, drawing lots and allocation for vacant market stalls in the past, the stall tenants are invited in the form of public tender in accordance with the stipulations of “Public Market Management Regime”, in the hope of elevating the enthusiasm in operation and the service quality of the markets and providing more diversified shopping options for the public.

The assessment committee will assess the tender documents submitted by tender participants one by one. The assessment will be made based on 5 major items of assessment criteria, including the tender participant’s operation strategies, experience and qualification, daily business hours of stall, diversity of product categories, convenience of payment tools, etc. The assessment committee will compile and announce the priority ranking list for stall allocation according to the selection requirements, and it will make its best efforts to complete the allocation procedures and signing of contracts for all stalls within three months after announcement of the confirmed list.