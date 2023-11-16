Sports Bureau to launch several convenient services and measures on 22 November 2023

MACAU, November 16 - To accommodate the ongoing development of society and to offer more convenience to the public, Sports Bureau will launch several convenient services and measures on 22 November 2023, including sports facility reservation and activity application of fitness and recreational class of Sport for All by identification document, measures of appointing additional person to check in facility, adjusting days of advance booking of sports facility and adding more “GovPay” online e-payment methods.

Using Sports Bureau services by identification document

Starting from 22 November 2023, residents can use Sports Bureau services after a few steps online (see appendix) without using SportEasy membership or making application in person, only identification document is required to enjoy Sports Bureau services such as advance booking of swimming ticket, purchase on-the-spot swimming ticket, sports facility reservation and activity application of fitness and recreational class of Sport for All, etc.

Present identification document to use Sports Bureau service

Starting from 22 November 2023, when making reservation of sports facility tickets at the venue, identification document of the hirer registered at the Sports Bureau service system must be presented (original/copy/electronic identity), including Macao residential card, non-resident worker’s identification card, special stay permit or Macao student card (only applicable to non-local individuals studying in Macao).

When check in the facility, hirer must present ticket (original or electronic) and ID document (original/copy/electronic identity) registered on the ticket to our staff for identity authentication.

Measures of additional person to check in facility and adjusting days of advance booking of sports facility

During the booking ticket process, hirer can appoint one additional person who has registered the Sports Bureau service system to check in facility. After that, either hirer or the appointed person can check in the booked facility. There are two easy ways to add additional person online: select one from the management name list or input information directly. A maximum of 5 persons who have registered the Sports Bureau service system can be added in the name list through Macao One Account, Sports Bureau website or mobile APP, or you can appoint one person to check in facility by simply adding his/her identification card type and number when making ticket purchase online. As for facility booking at the venue, please provide identification information of the appointed person to complete the addition.

On the other hand, to enable better planning of workout schedule for the public, advance booking of sports facilities will be adjusted from current 7 days to 3 days.

More “GovPay” online payment methods

Sports Bureau offers 7 more means of “GovPay” online e-payment to pay for sports facilities booking, including: BNU APP, CGB Pay, ICBC ePay, UePay, LusoPay, Alipay (Macau) and MPay.

For more details, please visit www.sport.gov.mo or call hotline 2823 6363 for inquiries.

Appendix: