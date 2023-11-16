‘Field Trip Adventure: A Science and Math Journey for Kids’ on December 9th

This is a press release from KEET-TV:

Parents, get ready to embark on an exciting journey with your children! KEET-TV, in collaboration with the Eureka Library, presents a premiere screening of Field Trip, an all-new educational nine-part series designed for kids of all ages. Join us for an adventure-packed event on Saturday, December 9th, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Following the screening, we have a world of hands-on experiments and engaging activities for your kindergarten through fifth-grade kids, guaranteed to ignite their curiosity and enthusiasm for science and math.

Kids will have the opportunity to meet the local cast of Field Trip on Saturday, December 9th. The hosts include Jody Himango, who teaches 7th grade science at McKinleyville Middle School, and Pam Halstead, an award-winning retired science teacher who worked at Fortuna High School. You will also meet Number Woman, played by Amy Taylor, who teaches 7th and 8th-grade math and two high school math levels to middle-schoolers at Sunny Brae Middle School in Arcata.

We are excited to have special guest Ken Pinkerton joining us at the event as a director of activities after the screening. Ken is a retired Science, Technology, and Engineering teacher from Zane Middle School in Eureka and is one of the coordinators of The Humboldt Math Festival.

Event Schedule:

● 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM: Premiere screening of Field Trip.

● 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Hands-on experiments and activities related to the series.

Field Trip, a nine-part series, takes children on a virtual trip around the North Coast to discover how math & science are used in various professions. Some of the places this show visits include Humboldt Bay Wildlife Refuge, Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate, Humboldt Bay Fire, Hog Island Oyster Company, and many more locations that will be revealed early next year.

The Field Trip Adventure will occur at the Eureka Library at 1313 Third St. on Saturday, December 9th, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

You can register at KEET.org/events. If you have any questions, please contact Katie Whiteside at [email protected] or call 707-497-5137.