At World’s Best Workplaces, More Employees Report Fairness, Well-Being, and Trust

No matter where in the world you work, great workplaces offer the same core elements of a positive employee experience

Oakland, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All around the world, employees need the same things from their workplace in order to thrive: trust in leaders, pride in their work, and connection to co-workers.

For the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces™ List, Great Place To Work® identified the 25 companies that, according to their employees, offer the best experience for workers of all backgrounds, job types, and geographic locations. More than 6.2 million survey responses were analyzed, representing the experiences of 18 million workers around the world.

At winning companies, 90% of employees reported having a great workplace, compared to a little more than half of employees at typical workplaces, according to a global market survey from Great Place To Work.

“It doesn’t matter what country or continent you call home,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “What matters is the trust companies build with their employees. High-trust workplaces listen to all their people, innovate, adapt, measure, and repeat.”

“This global list followed a rigorous process, one that assures that employees have spoken about what they think are exceptional workplaces where they feel trusted, empowered, and energized to do their best work," says Alyson Shontel, editor-in-chief of Fortune.

To be eligible, companies have to be listed on at least five our Best Workplaces™ country lists around the world, employ at least 5,000 workers globally, with 40% or 5,000 of employees outside their headquarters country.

This year’s list was more competitive than ever, with a 28% increase in companies participating in the global survey from 2022, and a 40% increase in the number of employee surveys received.

Here are the top 5 companies:

The 25 winning companies had a larger percentage of workers reporting fair pay (75%), healthy work-life balance support (84%), and a voice in decisions that affected their lives (81%), compared to a typical global workplace.

At winning companies, 88% of employees would recommend their employer to friends and family — 34 percentage points higher than the global average of 54%.

Great Place To Work identified four ways the top companies build a better workplace:

Involve employees in decisions that affect them Ensure every employee has a fair, engaged manager Encourage every employee to find a healthy work-life balance Connect every employee to meaningful work

See examples of how the best companies stand out here.

Visuals available: World’s Best Workplaces 2023

About the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces

Great Place To Work selected the World’s Best Workplaces by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses representing 6.2 million employees worldwide at Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2022 or early 2023, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide, with 40% outside of their headquartered country. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, companies must use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . To earn a place on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram , or visit greatplacetowork.com. Sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

