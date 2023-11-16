Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market Would Rocket up to USD 3.14 Billion, At a 13.2% CAGR by 2029

Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market

The increasing demand for biodegradable materials is a significant driver in the bioresorbable polymers market.

Bioresorbable polymers market grows rapidly, driven by rising demand in medical applications, particularly in sutures, drug delivery, and orthopedic implants.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bioresorbable (resorbable) polymers market is expected to grow at 13.2 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.14 Billion by 2029 from USD 1.03 Billion in 2022.

Bioresorbable (resorbable) polymers are a type of material that can degrade and be absorbed by the body over time. These polymers are used in medical and pharmaceutical applications to provide temporary support or controlled drug release. They are intended to eliminate the need for surgical removal and reduce long-term complications. Bioresorbable polymers are typically biocompatible and can be broken down by the body's natural processes. They are used in medical devices such as sutures, implants, stents, and drug delivery systems. The global market for bioresorbable polymers is expanding due to increased demand for biodegradable materials in healthcare.

Recent Developments:

• Dec 2022, Abbott Launched Navitor™, Its Latest-Generation Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (Tavi) System To Treat Aortic Stenosis In India.

• June 2023, Evonik launched next-generation peptide for biopharma applications.

North America is estimated to be the 41% largest region in the bioresorbable polymers market.

The region’s leading position can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical technology, fostering the adoption of bioresorbable polymers in various medical applications. Additionally, the region has a high healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies, supporting the growth of the market. North America is also home to several major players in the bioresorbable polymers industry, driving innovation and market development. Furthermore, increasing awareness of the benefits of bioresorbable polymers and their growing utilization in medical devices contribute to the region’s dominance in the market.

Technological Trends

• Advanced Materials Development:

o Ongoing research and development focus on creating advanced bioresorbable polymers with improved mechanical properties, stability, and tailored degradation rates.

o Incorporation of new biomaterials and composites to enhance the overall performance of bioresorbable devices.

• Customization for Specific Applications:

Tailoring the properties of bioresorbable polymers to meet the specific requirements of different medical applications, such as orthopedic implants, drug delivery systems, and wound closure devices.

• Drug Delivery Systems:

o Integration of bioresorbable polymers into drug delivery systems for controlled release of therapeutic agents.

o Combining drug-eluting capabilities with the structural features of resorbable polymers to address specific medical conditions.

• 3D Printing Technology:

o Utilization of 3D printing technology to manufacture bioresorbable implants with complex structures and geometries, allowing for patient-specific customization.

o 3D printing enables precise control over material composition, layering, and porosity.

• Clinical Applications:

o Expanding clinical applications of bioresorbable polymers beyond traditional uses in orthopedics to include cardiovascular, neurological, and tissue engineering applications.

o Continued exploration of their use in temporary medical devices that eliminate the need for additional surgeries for implant removal.

• Biocompatibility and Safety:

o Ongoing efforts to enhance the biocompatibility of bioresorbable polymers to minimize adverse reactions and inflammation.

o Rigorous testing and validation of the safety profiles of these materials for various medical applications.

Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market Player

• Corbion NV

• Evonik Industries AG

• Poly-Med Inc.

• Foster Corp

• Abbott

• KLS Martin Group

• 3D Biotek LLC

• Sunstar Suisse S.A

• DSM

• Futerro

Key Market Segments: Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market

Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Agro-Polymers

• Proteins

• Polysaccharides

• Bio-Polyesters

• Polylactic Acid

• Polyglycolic Acid

• Polycaprolactone

Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Orthopedics

• Drug Delivery

Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market Drivers

1. Medical Advancements: Bioresorbable polymers are extensively used in the medical field, particularly in areas such as drug delivery systems, orthopedic implants, and tissue engineering. Advances in medical technology and the increasing demand for biocompatible materials contribute to the growth of the bioresorbable polymers market.

2. Biodegradable Packaging: The rising awareness of environmental issues and the shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials drive the demand for bioresorbable polymers in the packaging industry. These polymers are used in applications such as food packaging, agricultural films, and other disposable items.

3. Government Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations and policies aimed at reducing the use of traditional plastics and promoting sustainable materials can drive the adoption of bioresorbable polymers. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are increasingly focusing on promoting environmentally friendly alternatives.

4. Increased R&D Activities: Ongoing research and development activities in the field of polymers contribute to the development of new and improved bioresorbable materials. Innovations in polymer chemistry and processing techniques can lead to the creation of bioresorbable polymers with enhanced properties, broadening their applications.

5. Growing Healthcare Expenditure: As global healthcare expenditure continues to rise, there is an increasing demand for advanced medical devices and implants. Bioresorbable polymers, due to their biocompatibility and ability to be absorbed by the body over time, are used in various medical applications, including sutures, stents, and implants.

Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market Challenges

1. Mechanical Strength and Stability:

Achieving the right balance of mechanical strength and stability while ensuring bioresorbability is a technical challenge. The polymers must maintain structural integrity for a sufficient period while also degrading at a predictable rate.

2. Costs of Production:

The production of bioresorbable polymers, especially those derived from bio-based sources, can be more expensive than traditional polymers. Reducing production costs while maintaining quality is a challenge for companies in this market.

3. Awareness and Adoption:

Healthcare professionals and end-users need to be educated about the benefits and applications of bioresorbable polymers. Increasing awareness and driving adoption in the medical field can be challenging, especially when traditional materials are well-established.

4. Variable Degradation Rates:

Achieving a consistent and predictable degradation rate is crucial for bioresorbable polymers. Variability in degradation rates can lead to unpredictable outcomes in medical applications, and overcoming this challenge is essential for ensuring product reliability.

Market Outlook:

The bioresorbable polymers market is expected to continue growing, driven by ongoing research and development activities, increased awareness of their benefits, and expanding applications in the medical field.

For the latest and more specific information, it is recommended to consult recent market reports, industry publications, and updates from key players in the bioresorbable polymers sector.

Key Question Answered

1. What Drives the Growth of the Bioresorbable Polymers Market?

Factors such as medical advancements, patient convenience, regulatory support, and the shift towards minimally invasive procedures contribute to the market's growth.

2. What are the Global Market Dynamics and Trends?

Examination of global factors influencing the market, including healthcare infrastructure, demographic trends, and evolving surgical specialties.

3. What Challenges Does the Bioresorbable Polymers Market Face?

Challenges related to material performance, cost, and market adoption, as well as potential solutions to these challenges.

4. What Role Does Biodegradability Play in Bioresorbable Polymers?

Understanding the significance of biodegradability in bioresorbable polymers and its impact on environmental sustainability.

5. How Does the Adoption of Bioresorbable Polymers Vary Across Different Regions?

Examining regional trends and variations in the adoption of bioresorbable polymers, considering factors such as regulatory landscapes and healthcare infrastructure.

